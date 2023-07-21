News

Newcastle United training session in Atlanta – Positive news on two players

The club have released a set of images showing Newcastle United training in Atlanta.

Eddie Howe and the squad preparing for three friendlies in the United States.

The Newcastle United training session on Thursday morning, with the players having watched Atlanta Braves take on Arizona Diamondbacks in Major League Baseball at the city’s Truist Park.

Atlanta will be the Newcastle United training base for the three games against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton, to be played in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey respectively.

After flying out, the club named 33 Newcastle United players (see below) who had travelled.

The gallery of Newcastle United training images has now brought a couple of bits of good news.

Loris Karius had played a full half in each of the Gateshead and Rangers friendlies without conceding a goal but wasn’t part of the NUFC travelling party named by the club. However, the Newcastle United training images have shown that the goalkeeper is now with the squad in Atlanta.

Even better news concerns Nick Pope. He missed the final game of last season once top four was assured, so that he could get a long needed operation carried out on a finger ASAP. With such a short gap in between seasons, every day vital so that he could be available at earliest possible point ahead of the season.

Nick Pope has only been able to do fitness training so far with the rest of the squad and has taken no part in the two friendlies, however, these Newcastle United training shots have shown that NUFC’s number one has the gloves back on at last and can now get his training schedule properly started.

Joelinton had been unable to fly out because of a visa issue but was expected to fly out later and join up with the Newcastle United squad, still no sign of him in the Newcastle United training images.

Allan Saint-Maximin also absent and expected to shortly be leaving Newcastle United, with Saudi Arabia seemingly the most likely destination.

Karl Darlow was training with the rest of the squad yesterday but he is on standby to fly back to England, with a move to Bournemouth expected to happen very soon.

Meanwhile, another player is expected to fly out and join up with the Newcastle United squad in the United States very soon and that is Harvey Barnes. Leicester and Newcastle finally agreed a compromise transfer fee around the £38m mark, with the player taking his medical yesterday after arriving on Tyneside and getting shown around St James’ Park.

Late Thursday also brought news that Tino Livramento could also become a Newcastle player in the very near future. Two previous bids by Newcastle United had been turned down but now media reports claiming that a third one is expected to be successful at around the £30m mark.

Newcastle United official announcement – 19 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United have landed in Atlanta, GA, ahead of the Premier League’s first-ever American pre-season tournament.

The Magpies have named a 34-man squad, who will be supported by colleagues from across the club, for the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, which will see United play three matches in the East Coast across the next two weeks.

First up for Eddie Howe’s side will be Aston Villa at Lincoln Financial Field – the impressive home of Philadelphia Eagles – before Darren Eales and Miguel Almirón return to Atlanta as the Magpies face Chelsea at the magnificent Mercedes-Benz Stadium. United will round the trip off with a match against Brighton at established MLS venue Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Joelinton has not been able to fly out with his team-mates due to a visa issue, but it is hoped that he will link up with the squad in the coming days. Emil Krafth is still recovering from injury but will continue his rehabilitation in the US.

The team will also be joined by United legends Shay Given and Shola Ameobi and the club will be holding a number of informal supporter meet and greet sessions throughout the trip, including a 45-minute interactive supporter event on Friday, 21st July which will see Given give insights into his playing career.

For more information on Newcastle United’s pre-season in the US and the Premier League Summer Series, please visit www.premierleague.com.

Travelling party: Miguel Almirón, Elliot Anderson, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dúbravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jamie Miley, Lewis Miley, Alex Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Remi Savage, Fabian Schär, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe Willock, Joe White, Callum Wilson.

