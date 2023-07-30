Opinion

Newcastle United takeover and government forced at Chelsea – Confident won’t see another EPL takeover for long time

The monumental Newcastle United takeover eventually happened in October 2021.

Then followed in summer 2022 when the government forced Abramovich to sell Chelsea, to a consortium headed by Todd Boehly.

I am confident it will be a long time before we see significant change in ownership at the top end of the EPL for quite some time.

I’ve been saying for months that the so-called Qatari takeover of Manchester United is pie in the sky, also staying in the North West, Liverpool are getting sold to no one.

When I first heard of interest in a Newcastle United takeover led by the Saudi Arabia PIF in 2020, I won’t deny it raised my hopes yet again.

The fact that Amanda Staveley was still onboard in negotiations was a bonus, then over the following eighteen months I was a staunch advocate of the consortium that valued our çlub.

I was also angrily fuelled by the resolute objections of Richard Masters and the EPL, obviously working on behalf of their ‘Septic Six’ puppet masters.

The Newcastle United takeover upset nobody more than Sunderland supporters.

In October 2021 they were busy having to still comprehend and get on with a fourth season in a row the third tier.

In 2019 it was reported by Wearside sources that American software entrepreneur Michael Dell was interested in a takeover, or partial investment in the mackems.

I kept an eye on proceedings even though I was extremely surprised that someone as rich as Dell might even be interested in such an unfashionable club as Sunderland.

Of course this turned out to be pure speculative nonsense, but it did alert me to the possibility that with Sunderland being such a cheap option, they might have an advantage over Newcastle with regards to a takeover.

For years we were seemingly being vastly overpriced by Mike Ashley.

I never previously thought that he had any intention of selling up but events after 2019 changed the landscape.

Rafa Benitez was pushed out of the club to be replaced by a man who was absolutely reviled on Tyneside.

Crowds fell off and 10,000+ season tickets had to be given away.

Even Ashley’s biggest fans on Wearside must never have thought that the consortium of PCP Capital Partners, The Reuben Brothers and the Saudi Arabia PIF could stand a chance of getting the keys to St James’ Park.

What a shock they were in for and it has led to a set of life-changing circumstances that the mackems are never likely to recover from.

The fortunes of both clubs have been literally transformed forever.

The recent spate of top European names like Ronaldo and Benzema, are steadily being joined by EPL legends the likes of Kante and Mahrez in the new Saudi A League.

Even the mackems’ own prodigal son and human rights protagonist Jordan Henderson, has jumped onto the Saudi gravy train.

Everything is changing and moving so fast in the world of football and that is why I believe Newcastle United are at an almighty advantage to anyone else in the English game.

We are the Saudis flagship club in the EPL. The club that they finally acquired against all the odds and in the face of vitriolic adversity on an unprecedented scale.

I enjoy the insults and all the petty jealousy from supporters of other teams.

I also thrive on the pain of the mackems who are the ones hurting the most.

This has been one of the great pluses of witnessing Newcastle United’s terrific turnaround on an off the pitch.

I can’t wait for the start of the coming season to once again ram it up all the people who are determined for us to fail.

I have a feeling that the next 12 months are going to be some of best we have ever seen.

