Newcastle United star happy that Eddie Howe is signing one of the top players in the world

Anthony Gordon is looking forward to playing in Sunday’s Euros quarter-finals with the England Under 21s.

He also can’t wait for the new season to kick-off with Newcastle United.

Anthony Gordon has been excellent for the England Under 21s playing as a striker and says he is having the ideal pre-season preparation, these 2023 Euros finals getting him towards peak fitness ahead of returning to play for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

The England Under 21s are playing Portugal today for a place in the semi-finals and speaking to journalists, Anthony Gordon was asked about Sandro Tonali coming to St James’ Park.

Gordon telling the media (quotes below via journalist Tom Barclay) that he believes Eddie Howe is signing ‘one of the top midfielders in the world’ and how he is ‘really looking forward to playing with him’ at Newcastle United.

The former Everton winger saying that he has followed the career of Sandro Tonali right back from when he was first playing for Brescia, ahead of moving to AC Milan.

Anthony Gordon speaking to the media and asked about Newcastle United signing Sandro Tonali:

“I knew him from his early days at Brescia.

“I remember seeing some clips of him before he went to Milan.

“He has excelled and is one of the top midfielders in the world.

“It shows the direction we [Newcastle United] are going in.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with him.”

Anthony Gordon and England look to have a great chance of going all the way to the finals of these 2023 Under 21s Euros.

England won all three group matches without conceding a goal, three 2-0 victories. Whereas today’s opponents Portugal won only one of their three games and actually had a negative goal difference when crawling through to the quarters as group runners up behind Georgia.

A win today would then see England play Israel on Wednesday in the semi-finals, Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal in a 2-0 group win over them last Sunday. In that match Israel were restricted to just one effort on target and England dominated with 68% possession.

