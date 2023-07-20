Opinion

Newcastle United squad shaping up with Tonali and Barnes coming in, Darlow and ASM on way out

After the opening two friendly wins against Gateshead and Rangers, the Newcastle United squad landing in Atlanta.

A rapid progression from playing non-league and then Scottish Premier opposition, ahead of three matches against Premier League opposition in the United States.

Serie A and La Liga will provide the final opposition teams at St James’ Park the weekend before the season proper kicks off in 23 days time.

Whilst there is rapid acceleration happening in terms of the level of opposition competition on the pitch, fair to say that there has been some frustration for many Newcastle fans who had anticipated more incoming transfer activity by this point.

Worth looking now at how the Newcastle United squad is shaping up for this rapidly approaching 2023/24 season.

Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh had already signed, though the latter immediately out on loan at Dutch champions Feyenoord for this coming season.

However, now the transfer activity really getting going, with Harvey Barnes on Tyneside today to take his medical with transfer fee now agreed, whilst both Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow in the process of moving on.

As well as Harvey Barnes coming in, the outgoing deals expected to mean as well that one or two other targeted Newcastle United squad signings can also be now more easily progressed, whilst at the same time staying within FFP limits.

So, this is how I see the Newcastle United squad looking, with the imminent ins and outs taken into consideration:

Goalkeepers

Pope, Dubravka, Karius

Defenders

Trippier, Targett, Ashby, Manquillo, Schar, Botman, Burn

Midfielders

Tonali, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Willock, Bruno

Wingers

Barnes, Almiron, Gordon, Murphy, Anderson

Strikers

Wilson, Isak

My Newcastle United squad list for the 2023/24 season has a core 22 players named above.

I expect Jamaal Lascelles to end up at a new club and that to happen once Eddie Howe has brought in another right footed central defensive option.

Whilst Harrison Ashby almost certainly heading out on loan. Possibly either with another right-back option added as well, or just the one if versatile enough to cover right-back and right centre-back, allowing both Lascelles and Ashby to go out – albeit the latter just on a temporary basis.

Otherwise, I think unless any significant surprises, it will be a case of then just whether or not we do see a new attack minded left-back come in as well.

Plus of course hopefully we will see a series of departures in the second half of the transfer window, the likes of Fraser, Lewis, Hendrick and Hayden getting sorted, fingers crossed, with new clubs.

