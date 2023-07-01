Opinion

Newcastle United signing priorities – 138 out of 140 won’t be repeated in 2023/24 season

Fans are waiting for the next Newcastle United signing.

Yankuba Minteh was announced early on, though the exciting young winger will be spending a year at Dutch champions (and Champions League competitors) Feyenoord to hopefully give him the games and experience that will help him progress.

Sandro Tonali is a done deal and now only waiting for the formal announcement, English media saying Monday but Italian media insistent it will be today (Saturday).

However, fair to say that some Newcastle United fans are getting a little anxious / frustrated that more signings aren’t been made, especially when it comes to players heavily linked with NUFC for some time, who instead are set to kick off the season with other Premier League clubs.

In particular, James Maddison joining Spurs and set to pick up £180,000+ per week wages.

Then Dominik Szoboszlai seemingly set to now join Liverpool, who have been prepared to pay the £60m release clause and agree to whatever the personal terms were of the young Hungarian player.

Nobody knows for sure whether either of these players would have chosen Newcastle United if given that option this summer, however, I do think that certainly in terms of transfer fees, NUFC could have signed either of them, if seeing them as an absolute signing priority.

However, I think Sandro Tonali was clearly far more of a priority than either of that pair and I think it is fair to say that there are other positions that are also essentials, when it comes to money needing to be spent on them.

When it comes to this summer’s Newcastle United signing priorities, I think you have to reflect on last season and say that this stat of 138 out of 140 won’t be repeated in the 2023/24 season.

I am talking about the Newcastle United defence, the best in the Premier League, only champions Man City conceding so few goals as well.

These were their contributions to the 2022/23 Premier League season:

Nick Pope – Started 37 of 38 and missing from the squad for the final match at Chelsea

Kieran Trippier – Started all 38 games

Fabian Schar – Started 36 and on the bench for one, missing from the squad for Man City away

Sven Botman – Started 35 matches and on the bench for the other three

Dan Burn – Started 35 matches and on the bench for the other three

So, of a possible 140, the members of the Newcastle United first choice defence available and named in the mathchday squads 138 times.

The only exceptions were Schar missing Man City away due to concussion protocols and it would have actually been 139 out of 140, but with Newcastle having guaranteed top four in the final home game against Leicester, Nick Pope chose to get an operation on his finger done a week early, rather than wait until after Chelsea away, the meaningless final game of the season.

Those five at the back were the absolute rock that Newcastle United’s season was built on BUT at the same time, you have to acknowledge that this kind of season-long availability will be pretty much almost impossible to repeat for 2023/24.

Last season Newcastle United managed to keep the levels up, even when key players in midfield and up front were missing. I think fair to say that if a couple of the back four had been injured at the same time and missed a run of matches, it very likely would have hit the team hard.

Bottom line is that defensive reinforcements are definitely needed, we carried our luck and now time to invest in some insurance.

As things stand, at goalkeeper I think we are fine. Nick Pope at number one, Dubravka number two, then Darlow or Karius as number three.

However, when it comes to replacements for those that were first choice in the back four last season, I currently only see Matt Targett as somebody who I would be comfortable in seeing step in and play a run of Premier League games.

Some of the other options have given previous great service to the club but I can’t see any of the following being able to step into the shoes of our first choice options – Manquillo, Lascelles, Ashby, Lewis, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie.

Ashby is set to go out on loan to gain first team experience and whilst I don’t think it is a case of all the rest needing to leave for new clubs, I do think that for Newcastle’s needs next season, those that remain of that group will be on the very fringes of the first team squad and mainly / entirely getting games in the domestic cup competitions.

I think there is a clear consensus amongst fans that a right sided defender is needed, a signing who hopefully is versatile and can play right-back and as the right sided central defender. Similarly, another left sided defender to be brought in, with ideally a left-back who has the ability to contribute a lot going forward, as well as capable in defence. Dan Burn available to cover both left-back and Sven Botman in the middle. With Targett and a new signing, I think that would give us really good options on the left.

There has been a lot of talk of bringing in budget options as these couple of defensive signings. However, whilst I know it won’t be £50m / £60m paid out on each of these reinforcements, I also think you have to be realistic. If you expect to bring in players who you could rely on stepping in easily and doing a good job in the Premier League and Champions League, then you aren’t going to pick them up for next to nothing.

Tino Livramento is the kind of player Newcastle United appear to be looking at, young and full of potential, but NUFC are reported to have already had a £23m bid turned down and probably looking at more like £30m needed to land him, with Southampton looking for far more than that but having to compromise at around that £30m mark if serious about cashing in on him after relegation.

To land the couple of essential defensive reinforcements, I think we are looking at around the £50m mark to get the right players, which will be a major chunk out of the summer budget. Hopefully offset by a half decent transfer fee coming in for Lascelles, plus possibly a few quid if / when one or two others go, such as Manquillo and Lewis.

Interesting to see what the final Newcastle United squad will be, for this massive season ahead.

