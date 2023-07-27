Transfer Market

Newcastle United sign ‘starlet’ striker Kacey Wooster

Kacey Wooster is now a Newcastle United player.

The Southend United ‘starlet’ striker leaving for St James’ Park.

Down in Essex, The Echo revealing the news (see below).

Dan Ashworth is heading up the relentless recruitment at all levels at Newcastle United and 16 year old Kacey Wooster is just the latest in an ever growing list of players brought in from home and abroad.

Great to see investment in both the present and the future at St James’ Park under the new NUFC hierarchy.

Echo report – 27 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United have completed the signing of Southend United starlet Kacey Wooster.

The talented youngster made his debut for the Shrimpers’ under 18 side at the age of 14.

And the striker has now been snapped up by the Magpies.

Wooster – who attended Redden Court School in Romford – has joined for an initial five figure sum.

But the deal includes a number of clauses and should the 16-year-old advance through the ranks at St James Park then Blues will continue to receive more payments.’

