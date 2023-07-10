News

Newcastle United prove irresistible for Sky Sports and TNT – Most popular choice

Sky Sports and TNT (formerly BT Sport) have made their announcements.

Firstly, the Premier League matches selected for live UK broadcast on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season.

Secondly, the rest of the Premier League games chosen from the rest of the scheduled August and September 2023 fixtures.

Altogether, 33 Premier League matches selected from the August and September games.

So who proved most popular with Sky Sports and TNT?

6 Newcastle United

5 Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

4 Brentford, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd

3 Aston Villa, Brighton, Man City, Sheffield United, West Ham, Wolves

2 Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Luton, Nottingham Forest

1 Fulham

These are the opening 10 Newcastle United matches (all competitions) including those six Premier League matches selected by Sky Sports and TNT:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Tuesday 19 September or Wednesday 20 September – First Champions League group game TBC but will be shown live on TNT

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Midweek of Tuesday 26 September / Wednesday 27 September – League Cup third round TBC

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

Tuesday 3 October or Wednesday 4 October – Second Champions League group game TBC but will be shown live on TNT

As you can see, it is actually the first seven Newcastle United fixtures of the season that will be broadcast live in the UK, the first six PL matches and the Champions League first group game.

That could become the first eight if the third round League Cup tie proves attractive to Sky Sports.

The broadcasters are of course simply following on from the incredible amount of times NUFC were selected previously in 2023.

Of the 26 Newcastle United matches played so far in 2023 (January – May), 22 of them were broadcast live in the UK.

When you add on the first ten NUFC fixtures of this 2023/24 season, we already see that the figure rises to at least 30 of 36 Newcastle United 2023 games to be shown by UK broadcasters, as the second Champions League group game will also be shown.

That figure will rise to 31 of 36 in 2023 selected, if the third round League Cup match is picked up by Sky Sports. So far, the only match guaranteed not to be available to watch is the Burnley home match in the Premier League.

