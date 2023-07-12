News

Newcastle United progress recognised with civic reception

Newcastle United are now looking ahead to the new 2023/24 season which is just over four weeks away.

However, on Tuesday it was the progress and achievements of the last (2022/23) season that were recognised.

Newcastle Upon Tyne city council holding a civic reception for the Newcastle United players and staff.

Newcastle Upon Tyne City Council official announcement – 11 July 2023:

‘Civic reception for Newcastle United

Newcastle United players and staff were given a hero’s welcome as the city said thank you for their successful season on the pitch.

Newcastle City Council hosted a special civic reception for the club to mark its quick-fire return to top-flight European football.

The newly-energised club finished fourth in the Premier League securing an automatic place in the Champions League – well ahead of schedule.

The club’s success has not only brought joy to its loyal fans but will raise the city’s international profile, providing a welcome economic boost to shops, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Leader of Newcastle City Council, Cllr Nick Kemp, said: “Newcastle United is the beating heart of the city – football is in its DNA.

“When the team is successful on the pitch it is felt right across the city, so it’s only right that when the club has a great season, we as the city council say thank you, well done and mark it.

“We welcomed the players and management to the Civic Centre and wished them all the best for next season.”

The reception took place on Tuesday 11th July, at Newcastle’s Civic Centre with guests from major institutions across the city attending to show their appreciation for the positive impact the club’s transformation is having on the city.

The players were welcomed by a children’s choir followed by a celebratory address from the Lord Mayor, Cllr Veronica Dunn, who said: “I’d like to thank Newcastle United and the players for giving so much joy to the city.

“Their commitment and dedication to the job has been remarkable and they have lifted the city to new heights. The future looks a lot brighter, and we can’t wait to see what next season brings.”

Responding on behalf of the club, Newcastle United’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: “Everyone at Newcastle United is incredibly proud to represent the city and wider region, so to feel that pride being reciprocated towards the club is hugely inspiring.

“On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Newcastle City Council and the Lord Mayor for bestowing us with the honour of a civic reception.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s warm wishes for the new season and look forward to being together with everyone at St. James’ Park again next month.”

