Newcastle United players featuring most in pre-season – 450 minutes maximum and only 180 more to go

With only 13 days to go until Newcastle host Aston Villa, interesting to see how many minutes on the pitch for each of the Newcastle United players in the pre-season friendlies.

So have the right players got the right number of minutes this summer?

Newcastle have played Gateshead, Rangers, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton with a maximum of 450 minutes available for each player (ignoring injuries etc), with only next weekend St James’ Park double against Fiorentina and Villarreal still to come ahead of the serious stuff.

These are the highest to lowest in terms of minutes for Newcastle United players so far in pre-season (Just in case the breakdown for each player needs explaining: G = Gateshead, R = Rangers, AV = Aston Villa, C = Chelsea, B = Brighton):

269 Targett (64G, 45R, 70AV, 90C)

263 Burn (83G, 45R, 45AV, 90C)

252 Anderson (72G, 45R, 45AV, 90C)

239 Trippier (64G, 45R, 45AC, 85C)

237 L Miley (26G, 45R, 45AV, 90C, 31B)

189 Ritchie (64G, 45 AV, 80B)

185 Almiron (62R, 45AV, 78C)

180 Botman (45R, 45AV, 90C)

180 Gordon (45R, 45AV, 90 C)

180 Tonali (45R, 45AV, 90C)

180 Bruno (45R, 45AV, 90B)

180 Isak (45R, 45AV, 90C)

167 Lewis (77G, 90R)

165 Wilson (45R, 45Av, 75B)

162 Manquillo (72G, 45R, 45AV)

161 A Murphy (45G, 45R, 56C, 15B)

148 Dummett (28R, 45AV, 75B)

141 Schar (62R, 45AV, 34C)

135 Pope (45C, 90B)

135 Dubravka (90 AV, 45C)

135 J Murphy (45AV, 90B)

130 Joelinton (45AV, 85C)

126 Lascelles (45AV, 81B)

110 Longstaff (65G, 45R)

109 Barnes (20AV, 89B)

90 Ashby (26G, 5C, 59B)

90 Darlow (45G, 45R)

90 Karius (45G, 45R)

64 ASM (64G)

54 White (26G, 28R)

54 Savage (45G, 9C)

52 Parkinson (25G, 12C, 15B)

33 Turner-Cooke (18G, 5C, 10B)

26 De Bolle (26G)

18 Ndiweni (18G)

13 Wiggett (13G

8 J Miley (7G, 1B)

0 Willock

0 Gillespie

0 Hayden

0 Fraser

0 Hendrick

0 Krafth

0 Kuol

Only five Newcastle United players getting more than 189 minutes so far, that including the defensive trio of Trippier, Burn and Targett.

However, the other two of that quintet, the pair who play further up the pitch, interesting that 17 year old Lewis Miley and 20 year old Elliot Anderson are the ones who have played the most AND excelled in pre-season.

A massive 44 Newcastle United players listed above and 37 of them in total have played in the five first team friendlies so far.

Interesting to see what the leaderboard will look like on total minutes, after the final weekend of friendlies at St James’ Park.

