Opinion

Newcastle United owners – Making the best of an impossible situation

Since the takeover, the club’s communications under the new Newcastle United owners have been good.

So the announcement of the rejigged membership scheme has been pretty much the first hiccup. Not clear enough, a bit too late in the day.

However, the Newcastle United owners are wrestling with a problem which has no solution – an insane level of excess demand for match tickets. We all know the ground needs to be bigger – but that’s no solution to the problem for at least the next few seasons.

I’ve seen a fair bit of criticism of the new membership scheme.

The two key changes are that, unlike last season, there looks set to be an unlimited number of memberships sold; whilst match tickets will be allocated on the basis of a simple ballot.

Leave aside for a minute the lucky few who have a season ticket. For the rest there is one massive advantage to the new system – it treats everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can buy a membership, put in an application, and you’ve got as little or as much chance as the next person.

Some might say that’s not an advantage, but is a disadvantage – they’ll say that loyal supporters who can show a history of previous purchases should have some sort of priority. I don’t think that’s right.

No one outside the club knows the precise numbers but for the foreseeable future, once you take out the seats given to season ticket holders, away fans and corporates, let’s say there are going to be 10,000 or so seats left. The club could sell each of those 10 times over. And everyone has a story about why they deserve a ticket.

Limiting the number of members or putting in place some sort of priority system, just serves to exclude people.

It excludes youngsters who might not have had the chance of going before.

It excludes members of the Geordie diaspora who live or work away and might travel a long way to SJP once or twice a season.

It excludes folks who might previously have been out of work or otherwise unable to afford travel and tickets.

Having a timed queue system like previously, excludes anyone who can’t drop what they’re doing and sit watching their PC or phone for as long as it takes of a morning.

There is no perfect solution to the problem and it’s a shame if loyal supporters find they can’t go to as many games as they have previously. That was always going to be the downside to having a successful team. At least under the new system it’s a burden that everyone bears equally.

Except for those privileged to have a season ticket.

Looking down the line it’s seems inevitable that the club will come to look at their position as well.

Obviously those who have a season ticket will scream bloody murder about any changes but some change is bound to come. Either prices will be hiked up to throttle off demand, or season tickets will be split into half-season tickets, or some such.

The club can only compete at the elite end of the sport if they can generate income that comes close to their competitors.

Currently, the figures which NUFC brings in from matchday revenue are significantly lower than their competitors in the ‘big 6’. More importantly, the club will drive its income growth by dragging in legions of new supporters from all round the country and all round the globe.

Those new supporters will buy club merchandise and TV subscriptions, a lot of them are going to want to have a chance of a match ticket as well. It’s something that existing supporters, especially matchgoing supporters, are bound to feel very ambivalent about – because it’s going to bring more and more competition for what is already an extremely scarce resource. However, there’s no way round it – other than magicking extra seats out of thin air.

Just by way of an illustration of how the reach of the club is growing,

I have just come back from a trip to see my son and his wife. They live in the Czech Republic. We went on a trip to Moravia and were driving on an A-road through miles of fields. In the cornfields every half mile or so by the side of the road there were great big billboards. I was sitting in the passenger seat looking blankly at the miles of fields passing by as a billboard came into view. It was advertising tyres.

And there, in the middle of nowhere, by the side of the road in a field in rural Moravia, a bloody great big billboard with a tyre on it. And behind the tyre the smiling faces of Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff in their black-and-white shirts! I mean – a couple of years ago the idea that those three would be international poster boys would have been farcical.

My son’s Czech father-in-law – a couple of years ago he would never have heard of Newcastle United. Now he has a TV subscription (bloody good value by the way – £6 a month to watch every Premier League game live if you don’t mind the Czech commentary), watches every match and is asking if I can get him a ticket!

Newcastle United is turning into a global club and the world is going to want to get into SJP.

I’m afraid we’re going to have to get used to a situation where going to the match is a privilege instead of a right.

