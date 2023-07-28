Opinion

Newcastle United owners have got the pricing wrong this time – The proof

Back on 12 July 2023 I suggested that the Newcastle United owners had got something wrong.

Some NUFC supporters took this very badly.

The thing is, for many fans, any criticism of the Newcastle United owners is a big no no.

It actually wasn’t even really a criticism…

More a case of simply pointing out that the Newcastle United owners might have got something wrong, misjudged it. I had been at pains to say that overall, I naturally thought the Newcastle United owners / hierarchy were doing a great job, a pleasure to see the club once again ran professionally and with ambition, in sharp contrast to the decade and a half that preceded the takeover.

My criticism / pointing out the Newcastle United owners had got something wrong 16 days ago…

Three weeks ago on Friday 7 July, the club announced details of the two home pre-season friendlies:

The schedule for the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, is:

Saturday, 5th August

Villarreal CF v OGC Nice (kick-off 12:30pm BST)

Newcastle United v ACF Fiorentina (kick-off 3:30pm BST)

Newcastle United Women v West Bromwich Albion Women (kick-off 6pm BST)

Sunday, 6th August

OGC Nice v ACF Fiorentina (kick-off 1pm BST)

Newcastle United v Villarreal CF (kick-off 4pm BST)

TICKET INFORMATION

‘Day tickets for Saturday or Sunday will be priced at £30 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Weekend tickets will be priced at £55 for adults and £25 for concessions. This package is available until Monday, 31st July and to secure the discount, both games must be purchased together and contain an equal quantity of tickets at the same age band (eg one adult ticket for Saturday bought with a junior for Sunday will not qualify as a package).

Matchday prices will be £35 for adults and £20 concessions, strictly subject to availability. These games are anticipated to be busy and supporters are encouraged to buy early to secure tickets.’

I must admit, I thought the prices were a bit over the top but thought I would check on what was the case 12 months earlier.

Almost exactly a year earlier (5 July 2022), Newcastle United announced a similar double header of home pre-season friendlies:

A 7.45pm kick-off on Friday 29 July against Serie A club Atalanta, then 3pm for the La Liga Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30 July.

As for pricing of these Newcastle United friendlies tickets, the new Newcastle United owners were charging £20 and £10 concessions for each pre-season home game (£35 adult and £15 concessions packages if you bought both friendlies).

Fifteen minutes ahead of those home friendlies going on sale in July 2022, NUFC Twitter fan account Toon For Change posted this photo:

Whilst when I was getting tickets online myself, that same morning back in July 2022, I logged onto the Newcastle United ticket site at 10am…

A friend of mine joined the queue a little later and he was 13,000+ to get hold of those pre 2022/23 season friendly tickets.

At those prices of £20 and £10 concessions for each of the pre 2022/23 friendlies and £35 and £15 concessions if you bought both, when things calmed down after the initial queues, we saw St James’ Park crowds of 40,596 against Atalanta on Friday 29 July 2022 and 46,856 against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30 July 2022.

Decent crowds I would say. Good opposition in both games but not exciting opponents that any Newcastle fan would have been paying specifically to see.

For the upcoming pre 2023/24 season friendlies, I would say at best, Fiorentina and Villarreal are no better than same level as last summer, when it comes to attracting NUFC fans to come and watch games. Basically, Newcastle United fans will be paying to come and watch their own team.

So anyway, those £20 and £10 concession prices of July 2022, have now become £30 and £15.

Whilst the two day price has gone from £35 and £15 concessions in 2022, to now £55 and £25.

Sixteen days ago I pointed out that say if you are a family of four, two adults and two kids, last summer it was £60 to watch one Newcastle friendly and now it is £90.

For say one adult and one kid / concession in July 2022 it was £50 for the two NUFC friendly package last summer, now it has risen to £80.

I declared that I thought the Newcastle United owners had got this one wrong.

The demand for any competitive Newcastle United match has now gone through the roof BUT a friendly is a friendly. It would be different maybe if you had real glamorous opposition with big name players but that simply isn’t the case. This is very much just a chance for fans, especially families / kids, to get along and fill St James’ Park for an outing in the summer holidays, before the proper stuff kicks off a week later.

I know it is dressed up as a pre-season tournament BUT as I pointed out 16 days ago, absolutely nobody would have been willing to pay extra if having the choice, to also have the other Nice, Villarreal and Fiorentina matches that don’t involve Newcastle United, thrown in as well.

No disrespect either to the Newcastle United women’s team BUT the fact remains that for their competitive matches at St James’ Park, it has only been a few quid to watch them. I think a great idea to have them playing as well BUT not if then used to try and justify the vastly increased prices.

When these pre 2023/24 season friendlies went on sale, I didn’t see any significant queues either in person at the box office or online.

Considering how well the team had done finishing fourth and Champions League imminent, plus both friendlies this time through the day on a weekend, I think fair to say that the expectation would have been to easily have higher crowds than was the case for the July 2022 Newcastle United friendlies.

Indeed, a packed St James’ Park for both days should surely have been the expectation and indeed the only priority, with pricing to ensure that happened.

Some of the critics shouted me down, claiming that I was talking rubbish. That this weekend of friendlies would easily sell out.

As to my claim that nobody was interested in paying extra to watch extra matches not involving NUFC, some Newcastle fans also declared that nonsense, saying they couldn’t wait to see Nice v Villarreal and Nice v Fiorentina.

Well, maybe they are genuine when they say they can’t wait to watch these neutral matches, but it appears many others aren’t.

When it comes to whether the Newcastle United owners have got this pricing of the friendlies right or wrong, the proof comes from whether NUFC fans buy the tickets or not…

It is now 21 days since the friendlies were announced and it only eight days until the Saturday NUFC friendly v Fiorentina is played, nine days until the Villarreal one.

Having looked online this morning (Friday 28 July 2023) at the ticket sales so far, I can’t see these Newcastle United friendlies getting even anywhere close to last July’s crowds, never mind selling out.

The club haven’t even put any seats of Level 7 in either the Milburn Stand or Leazes Stand on sale yet, nor is the upper level of the Gallowgate End on sale yet. Despite that, a look at the official NUFC ticketing site shows that over 6,000 of the tickets that are on sale for the Saturday still remain unsold, plus over 9,000 on the Sunday still unsold.

When you take into account the parts of St James’ Park where they haven’t even put the tickets on sale yet, I estimate sales of at most 26,000 for the Saturday and 23,000 for the Sunday.

I hope I am proved wrong and there is some sudden mad rush for tickets but I just don’t see it.

The package deal comes to an end on Monday and on matchdays themselves, prices rise to £35 and £20 concessions!

I don’t have a massive problem with the club charging whatever prices, within reason, if demand exceeds supply. It is the way of the world and does mean maximising money into the club.

However, if the pricing leaves tens of thousands of friendly tickets unsold, then it is a massive negative.

My understanding was that the Newcastle United owners had senior staff regularly meeting NUST committee members (and other NUFC fans?) on a regular basis, well if these prices for Newcastle United friendlies have been discussed with fans who told the club they were a good idea, then maybe a wider range of Newcastle supporters need to be consulted on these type of issues.

I think the price of tickets for Newcastle United friendlies look even more bizarre when you consider the recent announcement from the Newcastle United owners on prices of cup tickets for next season:

So, an adult ticket for one friendly costs the same as one for an FA Cup match, whilst in the Carabao Cup it equates to what and adult AND child would pay???

Never mind what happens to prices once we get to the matchdays of these friendlies.

