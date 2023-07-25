Opinion

Newcastle United owners communication problems

The Newcastle United owners are doing a great job.

I know it is stating the obvious after what we experienced for the 14+ years before 7 October 2021.

However, I thought that I needed to make that clear, what I felt overall about what has happened these past 21 months, before I get to my point.

I think the Newcastle United owners are experiencing communication problems.

Like tens of thousands of other Newcastle fans, I rely now (I boycotted Mike Ashley and gave up my season ticket after many years to help get rid of him, now locked out on the ST front like so many others) on an NUFC membership to get me into St James’ Park.

On this Tuesday (25 July) morning we are only 18 days away from the new season and first home match, yet no 2023/24 NUFC memberships on sale yet and arguably worse, no explanation from the club / Newcastle United owners at to why this is the case.

It is the same for match by match tickets, they are not on sale as yet for the Aston Villa match, despite only 18 days before it is played.

Now saying the Newcastle United owners are getting something wrong is NOT the same as saying they are doing a bad job running the club. Far too many NUFC fans struggle with this concept.

On Monday (yesterday), NUST said (see below) that they had been in regular contact with the club to raise concerns and that club staff ‘assured us that they will be releasing relevant membership and ticketing information as soon as they can.’

The Newcastle United owners should be keeping the fans updated, just be open, it is like when you are dealing with any organisation / business, if they communicate with you tell you what is happening, or why something isn’t happening yet, then you are usually feeling ok about it.

There are rumours that the delays on memberships and ticketing could be a combination of two things, a brand new or much improved computer system being put in place AND issues to do with the switch to digital ticketing.

If this is the case, then the club / Newcastle United owners should be telling fans this, just keep us up to date. They (the Newcastle United owners) now have our trust in terms of running the club in a proper way, on and off the pitch, so just keep us in the loop.

Like thousands of other Newcastle fans I travel a canny distance these days for home matches and especially as I like drink, it is a no-brainer to get the train. However, the closer it gets to when you are travelling, the prices increase all the time. Whilst I usually get a ticket when it comes to the mad scramble when the match by match ones go on sale, a handful of times I haven’t been successful. This first game of the season against Villa I expect to be competitive for sure, when it comes to numbers trying to get tickets.

For those saying stop moaning, shouldn’t criticise the Newcastle United owners about anything… if this was the Premier League and broadcasters refusing to say 18 days before a NUFC match what was happening with the day / time of a game and whether it was going to be moved for live broadcast, everybody would be slagging them off.

If somebody in the media department is advising the Newcastle United owners that the best thing is to say nothing and keep the fans in the dark about these delays on memberships and ticketing, then I think they (those in the media department) need to be replaced.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) official statement on ticketing / membership issues – 24 July 2023:

‘Ticketing Update

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (the Trust) shares the concerns of our members and wider Newcastle United fan base regarding the lack of information on memberships, new season tickets (if any) or single match tickets.

There are just 18 days to go until our first game of the new season against Aston Villa and 25 until our first away game against Manchester City. Late ticketing arrangements mean significant uncertainty and increased costs for supporters travelling to games.

Since the takeover of Newcastle United in 2021, the Trust has built up a constructive working relationship with Newcastle United. Over recent months we have met with the club on a number of occasions on a one to one basis, attended fan ticketing workshops and as recently as today been in contact with club officials to raise member concerns on ticketing.

Newcastle United have assured the Trust that they have considered the concerns we have fed back to them on behalf of our members, and assured us that they will be releasing relevant membership and ticketing information as soon as they can.’

