Transfer Market

Newcastle United officially admit Allan Saint-Maximin is now set to leave the club

Allan Saint-Maximin is on his way out of St James’ Park.

On Tuesday, media claims ahead of the Rangers match that the Frenchman was in talks with another club and wouldn’t even be travelling to Ibrox.

Newcastle United fans having then added interest when the teams were announced at 6.45pm.

Sure enough, Allan Saint-Maximin nowhere to be seen.

After the 2-1 victory and very good NUFC performance against Rangers, the Newcastle United Head Coach giving the official club confirmation, that Allan Saint-Maximin is set to leave after four years on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe speaking about Allan Saint-Maximin – 19 July 2023:

“I don’t think Maxi necessarily wants to leave but he might feel that it is the right time for him to move.

“It is difficult for me to speak for him but he hasn’t asked to leave.

“There has been no issue between him and any of us as coaches… we all love him.

“He is in discussions over a potential move away and that is why he wasn’t here [at Ibrox].

“If he does leave, we would lose him with a very heavy heart.

“He is someone we love working with and he is a difference-maker, we have had a really strong working relationship and it will be sad if he leaves.

“Maxi is the player that is generating the interest, FFP (Financial Fair Play) is a new dynamic which really came to the fore after my first window here, when we knew it would impact us.

“Player trading is a key part of it.

“We are forced to trade a player this window.

“If the deal didn’t go through, I’d be delighted.

“It would obviously impact our ability to bring any more players in and then we potentially might have to sell another player, that is the way that Financial Fair Play has hit us.”

I think that Eddie Howe clearly does really like Allan Saint-Maximin and in an ideal world he would be keeping the enigmatic Frenchman.

However… reality is that in the push for top four last season, once Allan Saint-Maximin came back from his early season injury, Eddie Howe only started him in seven of the twenty one Premier League games that ASM was available for, the other 14 he was named on the bench. Once top four was guaranteed, Eddie Howe then did play ASM in the final meaningless match at Chelsea.

I think the key lines are ‘I don’t think Maxi necessarily wants to leave but he might feel that it is the right time for him to move’ and ‘We are forced to trade a player this window.’

I think the reality is this.

If Eddie Howe was going to play him in his first eleven this coming season, he definitely wouldn’t be selling Allan Saint-Maximin.

If Eddie Howe was going to play him in his first eleven this coming season, ASM definitely wouldn’t be choosing to leave.

Yes, FFP restrictions do apply BUT they do so for all clubs, it just depends where they are at transfer spending wise in any three year cycle, plus how much freedom / flexibility they want to give themselves in the current window and the ones that follow.

If you leave aside the FFP thing, does Allan Saint-Maximin really want to sit on the bench for most of next season and be used almost exclusively as a supersub?

Likewise, does Eddie Howe want to leave a very saleable asset on the bench, or does he want to trade him and thus allow him to make two or three signings that he does want to make. Including almost certainly Harvey Barnes, who appears very much a like for like replacement for ASM, waiting in the wings.

Eddie Howe is really good at saying all the right things and if players treat him right then he will give them very positive coverage, we saw it with Wood and Shelvey in January when they left, now the same with ASM. You really have to wonder what Ryan Fraser did to make himself such an exception to this Eddie Howe approach?!!!

The fact that it sounds like a Saudi Arabian club is the most likely destination, maybe the most surprising / disappointing thing if it happens. Allan Saint-Maximin still only 26 and it would feel a bit like accepting that his ambitions are over if he moves to the Saudi league, although Ruben Neves is also only 26 and has already gone to join the influx of almost exclusively 30+ name players who have already made this move, as Saudi Arabia look to make their domestic league one of the top ten strongest in the world.

You would have thought that plenty of Premier League and other European clubs would be also interested and indeed, maybe now the fact Newcastle United are prepared to sell is public knowledge, we will see some interest from elsewhere.

