Opinion

Newcastle United official announcement – Simon Capper arrived as skeleton staffing a thing of the past

Newcastle United are a club unrecognisable, both on and off the pitch.

The 14+ years of Mike Ashley had seen Newcastle United reduced to a shell of a football club, especially off the pitch.

Ashley running the club with an ever reduced skeleton staff, just the bare minimum.

This was particularly so with the staffing at executive level, Lee Charnley more like a caretaker / office manager and almost totally absent the kind of top end hierarchy you would normally see at a Premier League club.

Which kind of makes sense in a way, when Newcastle United was ran for a decade and a half with zero ambition, the only plan to deliver as many benefits as possible to Mike Ashley personally by the promotion of his retail empire at the expense of the football club.

Mike Ashley a billionaire when he bought Newcastle United and a multi-billionaire when he finally sold up.

If you have no interest in trying to make NUFC stronger year on year on and off the pitch, to ensure the long-term health of Newcastle United, why any need for the kind of large professional high powered business team you would see at any ambitious Premier League club?

Today, Newcastle United have announced the appointment of Simon Capper as the club’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Not earth shattering news on its own, but the recruitment of somebody who played a key role in the development and rise of Leicester City, is just yet another addition to Newcastle’s ever growing executive staff.

This is happening on both the football and business side, as an endless list of new staff are appointed to help ensure Newcastle United will grow ever stronger under the new / current ownership.

Darren Eales (CEO) and Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director) the two key early appointments at the very top end, then tasked with overseeing the ongoing recruitment needed throughout the club.

The growth and future success of Newcastle United is not just about signing that next player, we are part of something far far bigger now.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Capper as the club’s new chief financial officer (CFO).

Simon has joined the club from Leicester City Football Club, where he served as finance director, and brings 16 years of experience in supporting business operations and organisational growth within the football industry.

Simon was previously finance director at Sheffield United plc from 2007 until 2010 before spending almost 12 years with the Foxes.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, he played a prominent role in supporting the club’s development, with revenues rising from £20m to peak at £200m as the Foxes won the Premier League.

He was also an integral part of the management team that developed a new world-class training facility at Seagrave.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Simon attended Southampton University where he read Geography before beginning his career as a professional in finance with Touche Ross & Co (now Deloitte) in London.

Simon spent ten years based in Zambia, initially with Deloitte, and then subsequently running the Arthur Andersen practice for seven years across East and Southern Africa.

Simon said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to be part of a team that is committed to excellence in all areas.

Newcastle United is challenging football’s status quo and has embarked on an exciting journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club.

“Moving back to the north of England – where I have previously lived – has also been a major influence. People in the North East are friendly and passionate, and this is a hugely exciting city and club to be part of.

“I am already enjoying working with and getting to know the club’s hugely talented staff and look forward to our journey together.”

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Simon to Newcastle United.

“He is an extremely talented and experienced finance professional and has a fantastic track record in leadership roles in the football industry.

“Simon will be an integral part of the club’s senior management structure and will oversee our finance operations as we press ahead with the commercial growth that will drive and sustain our future successes.’

