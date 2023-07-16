News

Newcastle United official announcement – Shay Given event

It has been so good to see Newcastle United greats such as Shay Given getting involved once again with the club.

The new / current NUFC ownership allowing these kind of positives, after you know who made it his business to even force the two greatest living former Newcastle United players, Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer, away from having anything formally to do with the club.

Now Shay Given is getting involved with Newcastle United again, via this special event.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 July 2023:

Newcastle United will host its first interactive supporter event during the club’s participation in the Premier League Summer Series.

The online 45-minute event will be hosted in the Jugo experiential platform and will see club legend Shay Given give insights into his playing career and time on Tyneside as he joins the club for the trip to the United States of America.

Fans around the world are invited to take part in the online Q&A event which will take place on Friday, 21st July at 5pm BST. The online event will see Given transported into a Newcastle United-themed digital surrounding, while supporters will make up the crowd, using their cameras on their laptop or mobile device to be visible throughout the event.

The event will also include interactive competitions along with the chance to ask Given questions during the session.

A limited number of spaces are available for the event with demand expected to be high. Fans can register their interest by Monday, 17th July 5pm BST by completing the form here.

Successful supporters will receive confirmation on Tuesday, 18th July along with a link to join the meeting.

The club are hosting a number of supporter events during the Premier League’s Summer Series, including taking part in the Fanzones at each game, with a number of activities taking place during the two-hour build-up to kick-off at each venue.

For more information on the Premier League Summer Series and to get tickets for games, please visit www.premierleague.com.

