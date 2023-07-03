Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Sandro Tonali signs!

Sandro Tonali has signed!

The news revealed via a Newcastle United official announcement at noon on Monday (3 July 2023).

The midfielder having signed a five year contract taking him up to 2028.

The transfer delayed due to the involvement of Sandro Tonali in the Under 21 Euros finals where he captained Italy

Newcastle United official announcement via Twitter – 3 July 2023:

‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract at St. James’ Park initially until 2028.

Welcome to Newcastle United, Sandro!’

Newcastle United have declared it, as normal, an ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee for Sandro Tonali.

However, media reports at the end of last week were saying that the fee had been significantly lower than previously reported, a guaranteed £52m for AC Milan.

Great to see him now formally announced, can’t wait to see Sandro Tonali playing alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

