News

Newcastle United official announcement – Northern Pride sponsorship

An official announcement from Newcastle United on Thursday morning.

The club revealing they will once again be sponsoring Northern Pride.

The festival taking place on the Town Moor over the course of 22 July and 23 July.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United is once again sponsoring the Northern Pride Festival that is taking place on the city’s Town Moor between 22-23 July 2023.

The club was a headline sponsor of last year’s hugely successful event and its United As One brand, which supports equality, diversity and inclusion, will adorn this year’s Main Stage.

Already confirmed for the United As One Main Stage are Lisa Scott-Lee, Louisa Johnson and Ultrabeat, amongst a host of other star performers.

The event will also include a Festival Arena with DJ sets, a Community Village with a number of activities and zones, adult and children’s fairground attractions, bars – including a ‘VIP’ Platinum Bar & Garden – and a range of food stalls.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United’s CEO, said: “We are proud to once again support the Northern Pride festival, which brings our communities together to celebrate inclusivity.

“We look forward to seeing our United As One brand at the Main Stage and we hope everyone attending the festival has an incredible time.”

The festival’s Community Village area will be free, while tickets for the Festival Arena and Main Stage areas start from £6 per day or £10 for a weekend ticket (plus fees).

Platinum tickets will also provide access to a new VIP space.

For more information and to book ticckets, please visit northern-pride.com/pride23.’

