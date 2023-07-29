Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Karl Darlow sold to Leeds United

Karl Darlow has been sold to Leeds United.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Saturday night revealing the news.

Karl Darlow said to have gone for an undisclosed fee, however, earlier widespread reports claimed the fee is only £400,000, rather than the £5m valuation claimed earlier this month.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has made a permanent move to Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old brings to an end a nine-year association with the Magpies, having signed for the club in 2014 from Nottingham Forest and spending an initial year on loan at the City Ground.

He made 100 appearances for the club during his time at St. James’ Park, including 34 appearances as United won the Championship title in the 2016/17 campaign to ensure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Everyone at St. James’ Park thanks Karl for his service and wishes him well for the future.’

