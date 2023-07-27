Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement: Jamal Lewis transfer to Watford – Loan with option to make permanent

Jamal Lewis has joined Watford.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing the news on Thursday night.

Steve Bruce spent £15m on the then Norwich City left-back and now he will be at Watford for the next 12 months, a loan deal with an option for the Hornets to make it permanent.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has joined Watford on loan until the end of the season, , with the Hornets having an option to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old has linked up with the Championship side for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign after featuring in two of the Magpies’ pre-season outings so far.

Northern Ireland international Lewis arrived at St. James’ Park from Norwich City in September 2020 and has since made 36 appearances for United in all competitions, as well as amassing 30 senior caps for his country.

Lewis could make his competitive debut for Valérien Ismaël’s men when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Vicarage Road on Saturday 5th August for their Championship season opener.’

