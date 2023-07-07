News

Newcastle United official announcement – Friendlies arranged against Fiorentina and Villarreal

Fiorentina and Villarreal are to face Newcastle United.

The two pre-match friendlies will be played at St James’ Park, seven and six days respectively before the Premier League kicks off against Aston Villa.

The games against Fiorentina and Villarreal are part of a pre-season ‘Sela Cup’, which will see Nice also taking part.

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 July 2023:

‘SELA CUP, PRESENTED BY VISITMALTA’ FORMAT

The tournament format will see teams awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and an additional point per goal scored.

On Sunday, following the final match, the overall winners will be presented with the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta.

‘HUGE EXCITEMENT’

Speaking about the tournament, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “There is huge excitement going into the 2023/24 season, so to be able to give our supporters two days of football involving both our men’s and women’s teams is something that everybody is looking forward to.

St. James’ Park will host the inaugural ‘Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta’ tournament this summer, featuring Newcastle United, Fiorentina, Nice and Villarreal.

Taking place over Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th August, the tournament will form part of the Magpies’ pre-season preparations and will see Eddie Howe’s side in action against Italian side Fiorentina and Spain’s Villarreal over consecutive days.

Newcastle United Women will also feature in a spectacular weekend of football on Tyneside, taking on West Bromwich Albion Women at teatime on Saturday, 5th August – their first match at St. James’ Park since lifting the FA Women’s National League Division One North title in May and turning professional.

The tournament has been made possible by Newcastle United’s new front-of-shirt partners, Sela, and event sponsors VisitMalta, which promotes travel to the hugely popular Mediterranean island and supports its bustling tourism industry.

Before the Magpies’ games get underway each day, fans will also be able to watch more action with earlier kick-offs as Nice take on Villarreal on Saturday, 5th August before the French side face Fiorentina on the following lunchtime. Tickets will grant entry for all games taking place on the respective day.

“To be able to attract elite clubs from three of Europe’s top leagues shows our ambition to grow as a club and the growing attraction of Newcastle United.

“I would like to sincerely thank our partners, Sela and VisitMalta, for making this possible. Having them on board to offer their expertise in delivering top class events and activations will ensure the tournament is a great weekend for everyone coming to St. James’ Park.”

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, senior vice president at Sela, added: “Since we announced our partnership with Newcastle United, we have seen fantastic support and interest in Sela, both in the UK and in the Middle East.

“To be able to further strengthen our connection with Newcastle’s passionate fanbase is truly exciting and we are sure that the Sela Cup will be popular with supporters, at a very exciting time ahead of the new season.

“Sela prides itself on creating world class experiences, so for us to bring our resources and expertise to Newcastle is something that we are all very proud to play a key role in and we hope that everybody enjoys what promises to be a great weekend of football.”

Malta’s minister for tourism, Clayton Bartolo, commented: “In an era where travel has become an essential part of our lives, sports tourism acts as a catalyst for growth, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds through the universal language of sports.

“The Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, will be a sterling opportunity to strengthen the Maltese island’s prospects in the tourism world.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Day tickets for Saturday or Sunday will be priced at £30 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Weekend package tickets are available until 31st July and will be priced at £55 for adults and £25 for concessions.

All tickets are now available on general sale from book.nufc.co.uk with in-person sales also available from the Box Office (between 9am-1pm Saturday, 8th July, then again from 10am on Monday, 10th July).

DIGITAL TICKETING

Digital ticketing will be in operation for the first time across St. James’ Park and supporters are advised to arrive early. Download links for mobile phone wallets will be emailed to ticket purchasers a minimum of seven days before the games.

Full information on digital ticketing, including answers to frequently asked questions, will be published in due course

