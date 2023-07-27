News

Newcastle United official announcement – Digital ticketing information and guidance to fans

Newcastle United have revealed details of their digital ticketing plan.

An official announcement by the club on Thursday afternoon revealing the information and guidance.

Fair to say that the move to digital ticketing hasn’t brought universal approval from fans, mirroring the reaction at other clubs who have already made the shift.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United can confirm digital ticketing information for the 2023/24 season.

Season ticket holders should receive an email today with details on how to download your new season ticket to your device.

For the 2023/24 season we are introducing digital tickets which will be available to download to your smart phone.

It’s secure – it’s easy to use – your ticket will always be up to date.

Your mobile pass is an electronic version of your physical ticket which enables you to scan into St. James’ Park using your phone and NFC technology. This is the same technology used for Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you may already be used to using it regularly – for those of you who aren’t, we are here to help and guide you through the process.’

Go HERE for further details and official guidance from Newcastle United on their digital ticketing initiative.

