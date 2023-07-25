News

Newcastle United official announcement – Details released of Premier League 2

Newcastle United have revealed details of Premier League 2.

Tuesday morning seeing information for the 2023/24 season made available.

A much changed format for the Newcastle United Under 21 set-up.

Newcastle United official announcement – 25 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-21s will compete in a new format of the Premier League 2 competition ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2 is a competition that forms an essential part of the suite of competitive experiences available to players in the Professional Development Phase (PDP), from Under-17 to Under-21 level.

These competitions are designed to offer an experience that closely replicates the first-team level and support their preparation for senior football, with the aim to expose players to the challenges of senior football whilst retaining a development focus.

What is the PL2’s current system?

Last season, Premier League 2 comprised of 25 clubs with Category One Academies which was split into two divisions – 14 teams in Division 1 and 11 in Division 2 – with relegation and promotion of two clubs in each division.

Teams played each other home and away, with the two bottom clubs from Division 1 relegated and the champions of Division 2 going up along with another team determined by a play-off of the teams finishing second to fifth.

What will be the new system and how will it work?

For the 2023/24 season, there will be only one division made up of clubs with “Category One” Academies.

Those teams will be divided into five pots based on performances over the past three seasons, with fixtures determined by a draw made according to clubs’ positions in the five seeded pots.

There will be 20 Matchweeks, with each team playing 20 regular-season matches throughout the season.

Teams will play each club in their own seeding pot once, as well as three to five teams in all other pots either home or away.

Results (three points for a win and one point for a draw) will generate a table ranking the 26 teams. After the regular season of 20 Matchweeks has completed, the top 16 teams will qualify for a single elimination playoff.

Teams will be drawn against each other based on their league positions, for example with the team finishing first facing the team that finished 16th. These will be one-off elimination matches with the higher-seeded team at home.

In addition, the teams finishing the regular season in the top 12 will be invited to take part in the next season’s Premier League International Cup competition.

Why is this change being introduced?

The change came about after an extensive review of PDP competitions, which sought to enhance the transition of talented Academy players into senior football, and engaged various stakeholders, including football directors, Academy managers, first-team coaches and Academy players.

The removal of relegation introduces positive jeopardy; it supports clubs making development-first decisions, and minimises the impact of relegation on future groups of U21 players. Also the experience of playoffs will open up to 16 teams rather than the four in Division 2 of previous seasons.

The new format will also give teams a greater breadth of fixtures, playing 20 different opponents, compared with only 13 in Division 1 and only 10 in Division 2.

The single division format also provides greater flexibility to add or decrease the number of fixtures in future seasons, dependent on the number of teams in the league, as well as access to additional development opportunities, including matches against senior teams and international opposition.

Newcastle United Under-21s’ Premier League 2 fixtures for the 2023/24 season are set to be announced on nufc.co.uk in the week commencing Monday, 31st July.’

