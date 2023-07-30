Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Allan Saint-Maximin has been sold

Allan Saint-Maximin is no longer a Newcastle United player.

An official club announcement on Sunday afternoon revealing that his move to Al-Ahli has now been completed.

The usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee in the official statement, various media having reported the fee as anything between £23m and £30m.

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 July 2023:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee, bringing his four-year spell at Newcastle United to an end.

The French forward joined the Magpies from OGC Nice in 2019 and went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions and registering 21 assists.

The 26-year-old helped United to a 13th-placed finish in his first season in the Premier League, followed by 12th and 11th in the following campaigns.

Last season, he made 25 league appearances as the Magpies finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as well as making six outings in the Carabao Cup as the club reached the final.

Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career.’

