Newcastle United now reported to be in talks to sign Leonardo Bonucci – Laughable claims

The media in Italy are now reporting that Newcastle United are in talks to sign Leonardo Bonucci.

There is no doubting the defender’s pedigree but if you believe there is any chance of this transfer tale coming true, then you need to have a word with yourself.

It is Calciomercato who are reporting this potentially imminent transfer, claiming that Newcastle United have met with Leonardo Bonucci and NUFC are keen on a deal.

Whilst in the real world…

The whole basis of this latest transfer claim and indeed countless others involving Italian media and those from other countries, regarding Newcastle United, is that due to the fact NUFC are now spending money and have wealthy ambitious owners, then any transfer story / interest can be speculated (invented…).

Leonardo Bonucci is 36 years old, only started nine Serie A matches for Juventus last season, clearly his best days well behind him.

According to this Italian media report, the central defender is on £11m (£220,000 per week) at Juventus and has one year left on his contract. The Serie A club said to be desperate to his pay package off the wage bill this summer… I bet they are!

The idea that Eddie Howe and the rest of the Newcastle United hierarchy would be willing to sign Leonardo Bonucci in a one year deal and pay him twice as much as any NUFC player currently gets, is ridiculous.

Plus, the one thing the excellent current Newcastle United defence lacks, is pace.

The idea clearly appears to be this summer to hopefully bring in another right sided central defender who is younger, more mobile and has his best years ahead of him, to complement the likes of Fabian Schar, with very likely Jamaal Lascelles set to move on if that happens.

The plan most definitely isn’t to bring in a slow 36 year old veteran with his best days behind him and looking for a last massive payday, around a quarter of a million pounds per week or even more.

