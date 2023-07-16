Transfer Market

Newcastle United now in talks to try and sign Axel Disasi ahead of United States trip – Report

Newcastle United are now trying to sign Axel Disasi, according to a new report.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says that his information is that talks have been taking place for some time between Monaco and Newcastle United.

Plettenberg adds that he understands that those talks are ongoing and Newcastle trying to push for a deal as soon as possible.

Manchester United have also been credited with interest but now claimed that Newcastle United have moved ahead in the race to sign the defender.

It is easy to see why Eddie Howe may be after the player, as Axel Disasi appears to tick a lot of the right boxes.

The right kind of age (25) and having put together a physically strong and tall NUFC team, the 6ft 3 Axel Disasi would also fit in with that.

Also, Disasi is a very versatile defender, playing for Monaco as the right-sided central defender in a back four, on the right if playing three at the back, whilst he also sometimes turns out at right-back if needed.

Signed from Reims three years ago, Axel Disasi also has an excellent fitness record, only unavailable for five of Monaco’s 114 Ligue 1 games since arriving. Last season he helped Monaco finish sixth in the league, starting 37 of the 38 matches and coming on as a sub in the other.

The 25 year old has also played in 19 European games these past two seasons, in the Champions League and Europa League, so has plenty of experience on that front.

A France international, Axel Disasi featured in three of their matches at the Qatar World Cup finals.

As well as being a big physical presence, Disasi also has ability on the ball and able to bring it out of defence, another reason for why he could be an ideal candidate for Eddie Howe this summer.

As always, a wait and see policy on any transfer stories in the media and whether they prove to have substance, though certainly Axel Disasi would appear to be a player who could / would improve the strength of Newcastle’s options on the right side of defence.

