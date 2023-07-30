Opinion

Newcastle United midfield – The best I have ever seen

Before the season started, I felt Newcastle United needed a full back, a centre back, a versatile forward and two additional midfielders.

This was on top of what I deemed our strongest matchday squad.

Newcastle United have signed Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali this summer as ready first team players to date.

So, I thought to myself, we have now got two so far of the five players NUFC needed to bring in this transfer window. With one more midfielder still needed, a right back and a centre back, then we are sorted for next season.

We haven’t seen any defenders arrive yet but I tell you what, this Newcastle United midfield doesn’t need another midfielder this window, I have changed my mind on that.

This has been largely due to Elliot Anderson and I must say I have been very impressed with what I’ve seen of him in pre-season. I felt he was a decent player already last season but was unfortunate not to get more minutes due to a Newcastle United midfield with Bruno, Sean Longstaff, the two Joes staying fit for most the season and between them on average all maybe missing around four or four games each over the whole season.

Elliot Anderson looks to me like he’s come on leaps and bounds and he’s maturing beyond his age. He’s gonna be an exceptional talent and should be a future England International, or definitely a Scotland International, should he pick the land of his grandfather. Elliot Anderson has got the lot as far as I’m concerned.

There’s been a lot of fuss and attention in recent weeks over young Lewis Miley.

To be honest, I’m more on the fence about him as I haven’t seen enough yet to hype the young kid up too much. His passing though I have no doubts over. He looks a very assured ball player and he’s barely turned 17. I would like to see him tested more on other aspects of the games before I say too much on him. Baz and a few posters on The Mag comments section are raving about him, they to be fair have seen more local talent at a young age play more than I have, so I’ll have to back their judgement on that.

Anyways, back to young Elliot Anderson.

As far as I’m concerned he’s part of arguably the best Newcastle United midfield group of options that I have ever seen at the same time, from my years supporting Newcastle United.

I don’t remember players like Rob Lee at their peak, players like Peter Beardsley I’m too young for, Gary speed I only got a few years of.

Kieron Dyer, Jermaine Jenas, Laurent Robert and Nobby Solano were good players for us under Sir Bobby Robson, but I don’t remember the back up ever being as good, as we have now in the Newcastle United midfield.

We’ve had other good CM players like Yohan Cabaye and Cheick Tiote, but again they were in a midfield that picked itself and didn’t have the depth to cover them at the given time.

The Newcastle United midfield now of the likes of Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, the young Lewis Miley potentially becoming a regular in a few years, Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon capable of playing in midfield too.

As far as I’m concerned it’s the best I’ve ever seen at NUFC and there’s not many clubs with as strong a base of midfielders as Newcastle United have.

Joelinton is like another Yaya Toure, Anthony Gordon is England’s answer to Thomas Mueller, Bruno Guimaraes is up there with the best CMs in world football.

Sean Longstaff, while not as glamorous, is as good a squaddie as you could ask for.

Joe Willock – some rate him, some don’t. I personally think is a cracking player who’s coming on leaps and bounds and is nowhere near yet his peak and will continue to get better.

Elliot Anderson for me is good enough to be another Paul Scholes, or a Steven Gerrard in the coming years. He’s filling out well and is maturing fairly young. I’d compare him to a young Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Whether people think I’m being over the top I don’t care, I’m just being honest, as I always I am when writing on The Mag

The Newcastle United midfield we have now got at St James’ Park excites me, plus all of them have a way to grow yet.

Comments welcome.

HTL

