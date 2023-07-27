Opinion

Newcastle United membership shambles – More questions than answers

So, there they were, the three important words that I had managed to miss, at least the first couple of times I read the Newcastle United membership announcement: ‘via a ballot’.

As the announcement we have been patiently waiting for about the Newcastle United membership plans and ticket allocations, was finally made, a mere 18 days before the start of the season.

There are lots of questions about this new approach and not many answers, for a process that feels like it has been rushed out at the last minute.

My sense is that the new digital ticketing system for season ticket holders and the allocation of cup schemes, applications, taking of payments etc… has taken up so much of the ticket office’s time, that how they plan to allocate / sell the 10,000 or so remaining seats has not been properly planned, apart from keeping back a mandatory number for general sale.

A twitter post I read yesterday mentioned a conversation with the box office, (following a two hour wait to get through) where the poor staff member had little or no idea what was going on as they hadn’t been ‘fully or properly briefed’.

The club is of course in a much better state right now, with owners that genuinely do care, however, I think they have taken their eye off the ball on this one; it’s a shocking state of affairs that staff members at the ticket office haven’t been fully informed of the new ticketing arrangements considering the close proximity to the start of the season.

So, what of the ballot plans?

I appreciate the intent to make things fairer and I understand why they are doing it this way, but the announcement needed much more clarity on the process and how it will work.

I’ll mention reselling in a moment but what about location in the ground and ticket price? Are you able to choose an area of the ground to sit?

Are you able to choose a price category for your tickets with an option to be automatically allocated a more expensive category if the cheaper one is unavailable?

Some fans might be fortunate enough to be able to pay £60 for ‘category A’ game against Man Utd or Liverpool but might ultimately prefer to sit in Level 7 for £20 instead.

Also, what about junior tickets, do they still need to be linked to an adult to purchase, are they only available as currently, in level 7, what happens if I end up being allocated only a junior ticket in the ballot, I assume as an adult I can’t use it, however would there be an opportunity to pay extra and upgrade it to an adult? None of these questions needed to be answered in previous seasons where you could just go in and choose your seat.

I was lucky enough to get into the ticketing system on Wednesday morning and ‘renew’ my memberships, also purchase some additional ones for other family members that I now feel I will need, to maximise my ballot chances. Obviously this is racking up a not insignificant additional outlay, but beyond that, what happens if say I only want one ticket for a particular game and end up with multiple tickets, is there a way to resell these tickets securely, how do I do it, is it only open to linked friends and family (who already might / will have their own tickets), or only other ST holders or members, or can I sell it on to anyone?

Can I apply for only one ticket with my multiple memberships for one game and then group them together for a different game where I might want more seats together? None of this has been made clear.

Also importantly, there has been no mention of any cap on memberships, it was the same last year, until they just stopped selling them, but this season it’s more important as with balloted ticketing you have a better idea of your chances if you know how many members there are, although of course not every member will apply for every game. The potential uncapping of memberships will also inevitably lead to accusations of profiteering by the club.

I also noticed a twitter post from an eagle-eyed fan who spotted a line in the terms and conditions for season ticket holders about purchase of Champions League tickets in the cup scheme, that if they didn’t take up their option for the scheme the ticket would be sold by general sale to members. Does this mean there will be a similar scheme launched for members? Once again, the language used is ambiguous and open to interpretation.

I appreciate that the club are in a difficult position with demand far outstripping supply, which will be the case until the stadium is expanded, and they have sought input from supporters’ groups to establish their ticketing strategy, which is fine.

However, if you are going to introduce a new process then it needs to be clear, transparent, and ultimately take into account the needs of the customer, the fans.

I’m calling on the club to publish a robust and detailed set of FAQs (as opposed to the minimal info that is available there at present), as soon as possible, that provide answers to these questions.

