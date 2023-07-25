Newcastle United membership – Official club announcement makes public when available for 2023/24 season
The 2023/24 Newcastle United membership details have now been released.
Tuesday morning seeing the club finally reveal the information, only 18 days before the season starts.
If you want to buy a Newcastle United membership they go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (26 July) morning.
Official club announcement on Newcastle United membership for 2023/24 season – 25 July 2023:
Newcastle United’s official club membership will go on sale for the 2023/24 season at 10am on Wednesday, 26th July.
Being a member brings supporters even closer to the club, providing a range of exclusive benefits and priority access to home match tickets.
Members will once again have a priority period for home match tickets. This season, the opportunity to attend online fan events with legends and players is included. The club is also introducing a specific Membership category for international fans.
Membership is priced at £37 for adults and £20 for under-18s. Membership can be purchased at book.nufc.co.uk.
MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS
Junior Magpie (0-17yrs)
* Digital Membership card
* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER
* No booking fee when purchasing tickets
* Opportunities to win mascot places throughout the season (terms and conditions apply)
* Access to ‘Money Can’t Buy’ competitions
* A free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult
Adult Membership
* Digital Membership card
* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER
* No booking fee when purchasing tickets
* Access to ticket re-sale opportunities
* Access to two digital events with Club Legends and/or players (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply)
* Access to streaming (where available)
* Get 25% off food and beverage on matchday for the first 30 minutes after gates open
* 10% discount on drinks and 15% off food at Shearers Bar on non-matchdays
* 25% discount on stadium tours
* Free hire of event space in Shearer’s (once per season – terms and conditions apply)
Adult International Membership
* Digital Membership card
* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability)
* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)
* 25% discount on stadium tours
* Access to exclusive competitions
* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award
* Access to streaming (where available)
Junior International Membership
* Digital Membership card
* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability, terms apply)
* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)
* 25% discount on stadium tours
* Access to exclusive competitions
* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award
* Access to streaming (where available)
