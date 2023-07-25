News

Newcastle United membership – Official club announcement makes public when available for 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 Newcastle United membership details have now been released.

Tuesday morning seeing the club finally reveal the information, only 18 days before the season starts.

If you want to buy a Newcastle United membership they go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (26 July) morning.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United membership for 2023/24 season – 25 July 2023:

Newcastle United’s official club membership will go on sale for the 2023/24 season at 10am on Wednesday, 26th July.

Being a member brings supporters even closer to the club, providing a range of exclusive benefits and priority access to home match tickets.

Members will once again have a priority period for home match tickets. This season, the opportunity to attend online fan events with legends and players is included. The club is also introducing a specific Membership category for international fans.

Membership is priced at £37 for adults and £20 for under-18s. Membership can be purchased at book.nufc.co.uk.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

Junior Magpie (0-17yrs)

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Opportunities to win mascot places throughout the season (terms and conditions apply)

* Access to ‘Money Can’t Buy’ competitions

* A free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult

Adult Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Access to ticket re-sale opportunities

* Access to two digital events with Club Legends and/or players (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply)

* Access to streaming (where available)

* Get 25% off food and beverage on matchday for the first 30 minutes after gates open

* 10% discount on drinks and 15% off food at Shearers Bar on non-matchdays

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Free hire of event space in Shearer’s (once per season – terms and conditions apply)

Adult International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

Junior International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability, terms apply)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

