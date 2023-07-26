News

Newcastle United membership for new season – Club publish further update / clarification

On Tuesday morning, the 2023/24 Newcastle United membership announcement was finally made (see below).

The club revealing the information with only 18 days to go before the season starts.

If you want to buy a Newcastle United membership they go on sale at 10am this (Wednesday 26 July) morning.

One big / massive change to note was that for members it will be ‘access to tickets to home matches via a ballot’, so not first come first served as it has been previously, with tickets on sale at 10am on a particular morning ahead of each game.

Following that Tuesday morning Newcastle United membership announcement, the club then also later updated their FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on the official website:

‘How will the Membership ballot work?

There will be a 24 hour window to enter each matchday ticket ballot. This period will be communicated on the ticket on sale page on the website.

Those supporters that are successful in the ballot will have payment processed on the card details they supplied at the time of entering the ballot, and will receive an email to download their digital ticket.

Those supporters that are unsuccessful will not be contacted. Single match tickets cannot be forwarded on or re-sold. Our standard refund policy applies.

If I enter the ballot – can I enter with friends and family?

If each person has a membership, and you are linked by the Friends and Family functionality, you can enter the ballot as a group. If you are successful, each person will secure a seat.’

One other positive, is that listed on the (UK) adult Newcastle United membership benefits is ‘Access to ticket re-sale opportunities.’

Most major Premier League clubs have a system that allows fans, mainly season ticket holders, to put their tickets up for ‘re-sale’ to other supporters via the club, if they can’t get to a particular match. So very good news that Newcastle United appear to have now developed their own system along these lines.

Whilst local / UK members will see their applications go into a ballot each match, as they try to get home tickets. The club sparking speculation / confusion when instead of entering a ballot, ‘International’ members will have ‘Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply).’ Difficult to comment on that one until we can see what exactly those terms and conditions are.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United membership for 2023/24 season – 25 July 2023:

Newcastle United’s official club membership will go on sale for the 2023/24 season at 10am on Wednesday, 26th July.

Being a member brings supporters even closer to the club, providing a range of exclusive benefits and priority access to home match tickets.

Members will once again have a priority period for home match tickets. This season, the opportunity to attend online fan events with legends and players is included. The club is also introducing a specific Membership category for international fans.

Membership is priced at £37 for adults and £20 for under-18s. Membership can be purchased at book.nufc.co.uk.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

Junior Magpie (0-17yrs)

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Opportunities to win mascot places throughout the season (terms and conditions apply)

* Access to ‘Money Can’t Buy’ competitions

* A free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult

Adult Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Access to ticket re-sale opportunities

* Access to two digital events with Club Legends and/or players (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply)

* Access to streaming (where available)

* Get 25% off food and beverage on matchday for the first 30 minutes after gates open

* 10% discount on drinks and 15% off food at Shearers Bar on non-matchdays

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Free hire of event space in Shearer’s (once per season – terms and conditions apply)

Adult International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

Junior International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability, terms apply)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

