Newcastle United loan player Yankuba Minteh stars for Feyenoord – Watch here

Yankuba Minteh was Newcastle United’s first 2023 summer signing.

The exciting 18 year old winger signing from Odense Boldklub in a record transfer deal for the Danish club, reported to be £7m plus future potential add-ons.

As Newcastle United announced the signing on 12 June 2023, simultaneously Feyenoord released their own announcement (see below) stating Yankuba Minteh was going to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at the Dutch champions, who (along with NUFC) will be competing in the Champions League this coming season.

Then Feyenoord Technical Director and General Manager Dennis te Kloese revealed (see below) that over four months ago Newcastle United representatives visited the Dutch club to discuss whether Feyenoord would be the best place for Yankuba Minteh to spend next season at, in order to progress his career. The Feyenoord Director clearly impressed by the thoroughness of how Newcastle United operate now and adding that NUFC will have staff in Rotterdam to help oversee the young player as he starts to train with his loan club.

Saturday saw Yankub Minteh make his third appearance in Feyenoord colours.

After so many failed loan deals involving Newcastle United in the past, good to see this one showing more promise. The NUFC winger has been fully involved so far, now having played a full half in each of the three friendlies, as the Feyenoord boss gives most of his first team squad players equal time on the pitch, rather than anybody playing full games at this stage of the pre-season.

Yankuba Minteh made his friendly debut for Feyenoord against PEC Zwolle and scored, via the penalty spot, in a 3-1 win. The teenager than also playing a full half as the Dutch champions defeated Club Brugge 2-0.

On Saturday, it was another Belgian team, Union Saint-Gilloise, who provided the opposition.

Yankuba Minteh already proving a hit with the Feyenoord fans due to his pace and ability on the ball, it was the 18 year old who came closest to getting the winner against the Belgian team who were runners-up last season in their domestic league.

Playing the full second-half, as you can see from the highlights below, Minteh just failed to touch in at the back post a right side low cross that was drilled across (watch at 2.30 on video below).

Then using his pace, Yankuba Minteh pounced and nicked the ball away from the last defender as he failed to deal with a bouncing ball, the 18 year old running through on goal but from a tight angle saw his low shot well saved (3.01), as the game ended goalless.

Yankuba Minteh and Feyenoord now have two more friendlies to go before the real thing starts, with Villarreal up next and then Benfica.

Dennis te Kloese explains to Voetbal International how the loan signing of Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United happened:

“It wasn’t as easy as it seems.

“Newcastle United came here four months ago to see if Feyenoord is even a club they wanted to work with.

“I think we can take it as an example.

“When Minteh reports to us for the first training, people from Newcastle are coming along to help him on his way.”

Feyenoord official announcement- 12 June 2023:

‘Feyenoord loans Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United FC

‘Feyenoord has signed a lease agreement with Newcastle United FC for Yankuba Minteh. The 18-year-old winger comes over for one season from the Premier League club from the northeast of England, which took him over from Odense Boldklub.

‘I am looking forward to playing for the reigning Dutch champion,’ says Minteh. ‘It is an honor to wear the Feyenoord shirt. I am grateful for this opportunity and will do everything I can to improve as a footballer. I am sure that Feyenoord will help me achieve my goals – just as I am convinced that I can in turn help Feyenoord in its sporting ambitions.’

The arrival of the still young Minteh means an extra option on the flanks for head coach Arne Slot. The fast-born Gambian traded Steve Biko FC in his native country for the Danish Odense in 2022. There he was already transferred to the main force after two games in the Under 19.

In his debut match, he immediately scored the winning goal in the match against the later Danish national champions FC Copenhagen. In seventeen games for the first team, he scored four times and provided six assists. The good results in the Danish league meant that he was called up for the Gambian national team for the first time last autumn.

Minteh will join Feyenoord 1 at the start of the preparation for the new season.’

