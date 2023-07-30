News

Newcastle United legend impressed by Sandro Tonali quality and commitment

Sandro Tonali was the big breakthrough signing for Eddie Howe this summer.

Teenage winger Yankuba Minteh had already arrived and instantly sent on loan to Feyenoord.

However, Sandro Tonali the big first team signing added, later followed by Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United legend Shay Given giving his verdict from the United States on the former AC Milan midfielder..

Shay Given speaking to The Athletic about Sandro Tonali:

“I had a bit of lunch with Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier and a few others yesterday and just asked him [Sandro Tonali] about his English.

“I’m not saying it was brilliant but I was surprised with how good it was.

“I’m not sure how proficient my Italian would be after a couple of weeks over there.

“He’s having a couple of lessons here but he told me that once he gets back home to Tyneside it’ll be lessons every day.

“He strikes me as a very intelligent guy.

“He’s certainly a very intelligent footballer.

“Just watching him in training over here, he makes the game look so easy, he is a yard ahead of people in his head.

“He sees things other people don’t see.

“He is pure quality.”

Sandro Tonali actually mentioned in his very first interview after joining Newcastle, that learning English was a massive priority.

Sandro Tonali giving his first interview to NUFC TV after signing for Newcastle United – 7 July 2023:

“I was welcomed very quickly by so many Newcastle players. From the moment I landed everybody has welcomed me as though I have been here many years, it has been a nice start.

“Every year there was some interest [from other clubs] but the people at Newcastle United showed that they really wanted me here at all costs.

‘The people at Newcastle United who convinced me to come here were an essential part of this transfer. This is a project [at Newcastle] in progress that needs to be carried on.

“The moment to do it [leave AC Milan] had come, so we decided to follow this new path. It will be a steep learning curve but it is a great opportunity. We will try to make our supporters proud and happy after every match.

“I am looking forward to working with Eddie Howe a lot because he was one on those people who wanted me here.

“I hope to come here and start as soon as possible, I will have to make progress with the language as well.”

I find Sandro Tonali very similar to Bruno Guimaraes in terms of their dedication and professionalism. Eighteen months ago Bruno found himself in the exact same position of having to adapt to both the Premier League and the new language. He launched himself into both with maximum commitment and was also having English lessons on a daily basis, the former Lyon player very quickly conducting all interviews in English, when talking to any media in this country.

This is what Eddie Howe will want for sure, players who are dedicated on and off the pitch.

