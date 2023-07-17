Transfer Market

Newcastle United give selling price on Karl Darlow – Championship club admit they’ve walked away

Karl Darlow is one of the squad players that is widely expected to leave Newcastle United this summer.

Signed in 2014 as a 23 year old from Nottingham Forest along with Jamaal Lascelles, the goalkeeper needs first team football now.

Karl Darlow still has two years left on his contract, but with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka numbers one and two, plus Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie getting extended contracts this summer, the now 32 year old will surely be on his way.

It would appear to be all but certain that when / if Karl Darlow leaves, it will be to join a Championship club, and the NUFC keeper impressed in the second half of last season when on loan at Hull City and given the chance of regular football.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior stated that the second tier club would for sure be doing everything they can to sign Karl Darlow on a permanent basis this summer.

However, Rosenior now admitting defeat, saying that the price Newcastle United have quoted Hull City, is too rich for their pockets.

Liam Rosenior speaking to Hull Live about Karl Darlow:

“I don’t think Karl is someone that will be joining us.

“Karl is someone who I loved working with, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can’t do this summer.

“I’m disappointed but that’s football.

“My job is to give this football club the best squad possible.

“Can we be successful without Karl Darlow?

“One hundred per cent, so we move on.

“We have targets in the goalkeeping area. Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I’m not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we’ll keep working on our targets.

“You have lists and you work through your targets. You have your number one target, two and three.

“It’s the same thing that every club goes through and we’re working on those targets at the moment.”

Hull Live say that their understanding is that Newcastle United are asking for around £5m for Karl Darlow, which is roughly what they paid Forest for him nine years ago.

For Championship clubs to take on Premier League players, it is invariably going to be difficult to do financially, especially if there is a transfer fee as well as the wages to deal with.

Leeds United have also been claimed to be a club interested in Karl Darlow and for a relegated club that is getting parachute payments and raising cash by selling players, affording £5m and Darlow’s wages wouldn’t be as big a problem for the Elland Road club.

