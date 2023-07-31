News

Newcastle United friendlies at St James’ Park – Slow ticket sales but warning on price/deal deadlines

There have been five Newcastle United friendlies so far, with wins over Gateshead, Rangers and Brighton, plus draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

I think the consensus amongst fans is that this has been a successful pre-season and Eddie Howe seems happy with how things have gone.

An increasingly competitive schedule of matches as the Newcastle players get up to speed, with the real thing kicking off in only 12 days time now.

Things seem pretty positive on the injury front as well, now reported that scans have shown no lasting damage for Fabian Schar after he was forced off against Chelsea, The Athletic saying the defender only expected to miss a few days training.

Meanwhile, hopefully Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are set to return this weekend to action, with the remaining two Newcastle United friendlies to be played on Saturday and Sunday at St James’ Park.

Ticket sales have been relatively slow for these Newcastle United friendlies, with many pointing to the ticket prices as the reason.

A year ago, playing twice within 24 hours, 40,596 paid on a Friday night to see Newcastle win 1-0 against Atalanta, then on the Saturday afternoon a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao (Callum Wilson pictured scoring the first goal above) drew a crowd of 46,856 paying supporters.

As for the pricing of those Newcastle United friendlies tickets, fans were charged £20 and £10 concessions for each pre-season July 2022 home game, with two game packages of £35 adult and £15 concessions if you bought both home friendlies.

With only five days to go until the Sela Cup home Newcastle United friendlies kick-off, the club still haven’t even opened up sales for the entire Level 7 on both the Milburn Stand and Leazes End. Tickets also still not made available either for the upper level of the Gallowgate End.

A look at the official NUFC ticketing site on Monday morning (31 July 2023 – 10am), shows that of the areas of St James’ Park that are open, there are still over 4,000 tickets on sale for the Saturday (Newcastle v Fiorentina) and over 7,000 tickets still on sale for the Sunday (NUFC v Villarreal).

By my reckoning this points to probably around 28,000 or so sold for Saturday and 25,000 sales on the Sunday friendly.

However, despite the relatively low ticket sales so far, if you haven’t bought tickets yet and are intending to go to one or both of these Newcastle United friendlies, a word of warning on prices / deal deadlines.

As things currently stand, if you buy a ticket for either of these home Newcastle United friendlies it will cost you £30 for an adult and £15 for concessions. Whilst if you want to see both home NUFC friendlies, it is £55 for adults and £25 for concessions.

Those package prices (£55 for an adult to go to both, £25 if you are a concession) for both friendlies will come to an end though later today, so if you want to go to see both, make sure you get those tickets before 5pm this Monday afternoon.

Whilst if you want to go to just one of these St James’ Park matches, take note that if you wait until the day of a game, the matchday prices go up another fiver, so you would pay £35 for an adult and £20 for a concession, rather than £30 and £15. So at the very latest, buy your ticket(s) the day before the match will be played if going to just one.

The price of the ticket allows you to also see the Newcastle United women’s team play a friendly if you go on the Saturday. Whilst, you also are able to see Nice play on the Saturday and/or Sunday if heading to St. James’ Park.

The schedules for the two days are as follows:

Saturday 5 August

Villarreal v Nice – kick-off 12.30pm

Newcastle United v Fiorentina – kick-off 3.30pm

Newcastle United Women v West Bromwich Albion Women – kick-off 6pm

Sunday 6 August

Nice v Fiorentina – kick-off 1pm

Newcastle United v Villarreal – kick-off 4pm

Go HERE if you want to buy tickets online from the official NUFC ticketing site.

