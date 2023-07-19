News

Newcastle United fly out to America – Photos

Newcastle United are now on their way to the United States.

Eddie Howe and his players set to take part in the Premier League Summer Series initiative, with games against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton (see details below).

Newcastle United winning 2-1 at Rangers last night, before heading off to America for those three friendlies next week.

The club have now posted these images on Wednesday morning of the Newcastle United squad boarding their plane.

En route to the USA! 🇺🇸@premierleague Summer Series 🔜 pic.twitter.com/z7NkcX8dJ0 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 19, 2023

Whilst Bruno Guimaraes then showing us this now en route to the United States, maybe helping Sandro Tonali with his fast developing English on the flight.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 (Anderson 50, ASM 59, Turner-Cooke 81)

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 (Almiron 16, Ashby 87)

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

