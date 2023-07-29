Opinion

Newcastle United fans need a bigger ground and more away tickets – That is the reality

Reading an article on The Mag the other day entitled “Doesn’t make it feel any better when seeing fellow Newcastle United fans attacked in the way I’ve described”, made me start reflecting on my own history of supporting Newcastle United.

I thought it was a really good and honest article which touched on many levels.

In the days before sold out stadia and paying on the gate a norm, being a club member or season ticket holder was irrelevant. Just turn up and pay in.

The randomness of the Geordie faithful meant that towns and cities and relevant police forces got caught out on many an occasion. There are many examples I am sure that older Newcastle United fans will recall.

In the article, the author referenced how some people called out supporters from outside of Newcastle, criticising them for not being “real” supporters, explaining that he himself had ended up moving away from Newcastle. Just like me and countless others.

I moved to Nottingham in the late eighties and then to London in the nineties, where I still am now. How many countless other Geordies have self-enforced exiles in other UK cities and for that matter around the world?

Like the author I was at games pre-Keegan first time round, but always found the whole football circus amusing and addictive, but not knowing that the days of paying on the door would disappear and we would end up in a situation where demand far outstrips supply.

I have stated on many occasions how I hate Man U, with the main issue being their fans. The fact that so many are not from Manchester but simply support a winning team.

Well, my line manager at work is a Newcastle fan, born and bred East London, thanks to the Keegan’s Entertainers, so no glory hunter as he has stuck with us for so long.

Does he fit in as a worthy owner of a ticket at St James’ Park?

Likewise, my son, who was born in St Thomas’ opposite the Houses of Parliament, is he deserving of a place inside St James’ Park? I believe he is as I took (forced) him to endure watching us get relegated to the Championship and then subsequent Championship games home and away, then more under Bruce.

So, who qualifies as deserving of a ticket?

I personally bow down to those supporters who have been to every game home and away through thick, thin and thinner over the years. With success, which is obviously coming our way, not only will you have the born and bred Geordies in exile like me and my kid wanting tickets, but you will have all the outside of Newcastle supporters like my manager at work and then in years to come, there will be the growing number of supporters of teams that are successful wanting to see us, just like the Man U lot.

Me, well I have tried to get to every game that is possible from where I am in London within the restrictions of work and family over the years and I have provided a base for mates coming down to London for away games.

This week I got membership for me and my son in the hope of getting a couple of golden tickets now and then. Living in hope that my mates will get us away tickets but pre-empting this, I have bought tickets in the Brighton end and will probably be in the West Ham end as well come October.

Just as the author of the original article wrote, I empathise with his points. Don’t hate on people who want Newcastle to be successful and to be part of it.

The reality is we need a bigger ground and more away tickets.

