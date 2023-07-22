Opinion

Newcastle United fan charged with racially abusing players during match

I have just been reading that a Newcastle United fan has now been charged with racially abusing players during an NUFC match.

BBC Sport reporting that the alleged incident happened on 27 April 2023.

That night Eddie Howe’s side won 4-1 at Goodison Park.

The charge is that a Newcastle United fan racially abused a number of Everton players during that game.

If indeed the 26 year old man is found to gave been guilty of this offence, it really does defy belief. Well it does for me anyway.

Why in this day and age anybody would behave like this in public at a football match, is beyond shocking.

However, if a Newcastle United fan is found guilty of doing this, it is extra embarrassing.

The massive irony of course is that on this particular night, Eddie Howe’s team got a massive result thanks to goals from Wilson(2), Murphy and Joelinton. Whilst we saw one of the most outrageous moments of skill ever by a Newcastle player, when Isak set up Murphy for his goal.

Now there is something that connects this quartet, other than the fact that they are all Newcastle United players…

Those of us who were around then, know that things were very different back in the 1970s and 1980s, but society has moved on, or at least most of us have moved on.

The likes of Tyneside founded Show Racism The Red Card have done great work for decades now, educating people, especially children.

Certainly in the Premier League era, there hasn’t been a season as far as I can remember, when Newcastle United didn’t have one or more black players in the team. This is the norm now, just as it is when it comes to having fans who are black in the stands supporting NUFC.

Nobody pretends that racism has magically disappeared altogether from society in general, but for sure, it is never going to be acceptable now for anybody to turn up at any Newcastle United match and behave as is alleged in this incident at Goodison Park.

BBC report – 21 July 2023:

‘A man has been charged with racially abusing Everton players during a Premier League football game.

Merseyside Police said a man directed racist abuse at several players during a match against Newcastle at Goodison Park on 27 April.

A 26-year-old man, from Newcastle, was arrested at the stadium and he has since been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence.

The suspect is expected to appear at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on 30 August.’

