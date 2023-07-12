News

Newcastle United duo make top 10 Premier League era most productive goal and assist combinations

An interesting new report on the Premier League.

This one looking at which duos have combined for the most goals and assists.

BBC Sport have compiled the top ten pairings from the entire Premier League era and it makes interesting reading.

BBC Sport gives a countdown of the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season:

1. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min – 47 goal combinations for Tottenham

2. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard – 36 goal combinations for Chelsea

=3. David Silva and Sergio Aguero – 29 goal combinations for Manchester City

=3. Robert Pires and Thierry Henry – 29 goals combinations for Arsenal

5. Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham – 27 goals combinations for Tottenham

6. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – 25 goal combinations for Liverpool

=7. Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry – 24 goal combinations for Arsenal

=7. Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman – 24 goals combinations for Liverpool

=9. Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano – 22 goal combinations for Newcastle

=9. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – 22 goal combinations for Liverpool

This is what BBC Sport had to say about the Nolberto Solano and Alan Shearer goal and assist partnership:

‘When you have scored more Premier League goals than any other player it is inevitable you will have forged a productive partnership with a team-mate or two.

Alan Shearer netted 260 times for Blackburn and Newcastle, and the partnership that yielded most goal contributions was with Nolberto Solano during their seven seasons together at the Magpies.

It is fair to assume Solano did more of the providing from his position on the right wing and number nine Shearer the scoring, with the Peruvian’s overall league assist tally at the club outweighing his goals by 54 to 37. Of the combinations between the two, Solano assisted 16 of them.

Shearer’s retirement from playing at the end of the 2006 season brought the partnership to an end, with Solano playing on for two more campaigns during which he provided eight more goals and nine assists.’

BBC Sport mention that Shearer and Solano played together for seven years but with the Peruvian maestro making 201 Premier League appearances during those seven seasons and the top Premier League goalscorer of all time having also missed a fair few games during those seven seasons, it makes the stats look all the better.

