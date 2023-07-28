Opinion

Newcastle United draw short straw in Premier League Summer Series

This pre-season has seen the first Premier League Summer Series.

I run of nine matches featuring six clubs from the English top tier, with the express intention of helping to further grow the USA interest in PL football.

The Premier League Summer Series comes to an end this weekend and I think Newcastle United have most certainly drawn the short straw. I will explain below.

This has been / is the Premier League Summer Series schedule:

(All kick-off times Eastern Time Zone (ET), the UK add five hours, so 1pm in East Coast of USA equals 6pm UK time etc etc)

Saturday, July 22 @ Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion (7:00PM)

Sunday, July 23 @ Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford (4:00PM)

Match 3: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (7:00PM)

Wednesday, July 26 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion (5:30PM)

Wednesday, July 26 @ Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Match 5: Fulham vs Aston Villa (7:00PM)

Wednesday, July 26 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Match 6: Newcastle United vs Chelsea (8:15PM)

Friday, July 28 @ Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Match 7: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United (7:30PM)

Sunday, July 30 @ FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford (12:00PM)

Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham (2:45PM)

Looking at this objectively, I would say a neutral would guess somebody from Chelsea had planned the schedule AND Newcastle United had absolutely no say.

I will explain, these are the days that each of the six clubs have played:

Chelsea : Saturday – Wednesday Sunday

Brighton : Saturday – Wednesday- Friday

Brentford : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Villa : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Fulham : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Newcastle United : Sunday – Wednesday – Friday

So, when it comes to number of days between first and last matches in the Premier League Summer Series, it is 8 for Chelsea, 7 for Brentford, Villa and Fulham, 6 for Brighton and… 5 for Newcastle United.

I don’t know how I (and it seems pretty much everybody else, certainly the media) have missed this, up until now. I had just assumed that all six Premier League clubs had such a tight schedule, but apparently not, only Newcastle United.

The demands this puts on Eddie Howe and his players are obviously the first thing that springs to mind, so little recovery time between games, time on the training pitch, especially taking into account the fact the trio of matches were all played in different cities.

You have to consider the Newcastle fans as well, both those who have travelled to the USA, as well as those more local. They also having a more cramped schedule than the fans of the other five PL clubs involved.

Finally, when it comes to this Premier League Summer Series, the Newcastle United fans back home in the UK.

How come we are the only ones who haven’t been able to watch a single match on TV on the same day that our fellow fans are watching the games live in the USA???

Watching from Tyneside / UK, these matches finishing at around 2am (Villa), 3am (Chelsea) and 2.30am (Brighton).

An insomniac’s dream but as for the rest of us…

