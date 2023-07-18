News

Newcastle United cult hero remembers special St James’ Park moment ahead of Rangers match

Tonight is a special one for Peter Lovenkrands.

The former Denmark international set to watch his two ‘favourite clubs’ in action.

It is only a friendly but the game is a 50,000+ sell out and Newcastle United bringing 8,000+ fans to Glasgow.

Peter Lovenkrands had his most successful years whilst at Rangers but the winger / striker became a cult hero later in his career at St James’ Park.

Released by Schalke in January 2009, Lovenkrands signed for Newcastle after a two week trial.

He went on to score 22 goals in 75 NUFC appearances, including the most memorable goal of his career (see quotes below).

Peter Lovenkrands had his most productive season for Newcastle United when scoring 13 goals to help Chris Hughton’s side get promoted in 2009/10.

The Dane even playing a small part in helping Newcastle United to finish fifth in the 2011/12 Premier League season, with two starts and seven sub appearances before being released in summer 2012.

Peter Lovenkrands speaking to Record Sport:

“Newcastle as a club will always have a special place in my heart.

“I was down there when I lost my dad.

“It was halfway through the season when we were in the Championship, going neck and neck with West Brom for the title. He died just two days before a big top-of-the-table game against West Brom. I decided to play in the game and actually scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

“The roar that came when the ball hit the net, well I’ve never heard a noise like it. When they said my name over the Tannoy, it was like they could share in my pain out on the pitch.

“It was tough but I’m just so glad I did play that night and grateful for the fact I now have that bond with those fantastic supporters.

“That’s why Tuesday night will be difficult for me – it’s my two favourite clubs playing against each other!

“I had so many fantastic years at Rangers winning trophies. That also lives with you forever and the bond I have with Rangers is just as special. It will be a weird one watching on Tuesday, I’m just glad it’s a friendly!”

