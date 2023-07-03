Transfer Market

Newcastle United are now favourites to sign Inter Milan teenager – Report

Kevin Zefi could be set to be Newcastle United’s latest signing.

Whilst Sandro Tonali is expected to be formally announced any day, the teenage winger is said to be most likely to join NUFC as their latest signing of a promising young player.

Under Dan Ashworth (pictured above), Newcastle United have embarked on a strategy of signing players to progress the club, in both the senior squad and at the levels below.

The Irish Examiner reporting that their information is that Newcastle are now favourites to sign Kevin Zefi.

The 18 year old winger is currently with Inter Milan, is of Albanian descent, but was born and grew up in the Republic of Ireland, hence why an Irish newspaper has broken the story.

Kevin Zefi moved to Inter Milan in 2021 on a three year deal but now the newspaper says he is set to leave with a year of his contract still remaining.

Newcastle United have massively expanded their recruitment department and scouting network, with now a growing presence around the world. Kevin Zefi has represented Ireland at Under 15s, Under 17s and now Under 19s level and the Irish Examiner make the point that Dan Ashworth / Newcastle have already signed two of Zefi’s Ireland Under-19 colleagues, left-back Alex Murphy and goalkeeper Reece Byrne.

The newspaper explaining that since Brexit rules have barred UK clubs from signing Irish players under the age of 18, Italian clubs have taken advantage when it comes to recruiting young Irish talent. They report that Kevin Zefi has spent his time in Italy as part of Inter Milan’s youth team and scored in February against an AC Milan side featuring another Irish teenager, Cathal Heffernan.

Kevin Zefi chose Inter Milan ahead of Dutch club PSV in 2021. This was after the young winger became the youngest ever scorer in the League of Ireland at the age of 15 years 206 days.

Senior signings for big money are always going to be the stories that both fans and media are most interested in but great to know that Newcastle United are now a club trying in every way, at every level, to be the best it can be, building long-term as well as for the short-term.

