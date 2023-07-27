News

Newcastle United appoint Head of Data and Insights

The recruitment at Newcastle United is relentless, on and off the pitch.

The latest to be appointed is a new role of Head of Data and Insights.

Michael Emmerson handed the job and in this role will be working ‘closely’ with Dan Ashworth.

The Newcastle United sporting director was poached from Brighton, a club which he played a major part in transforming.

The south coast making it as difficult as possible for their now former key employee to start work at St James’ Park.

However, Dan Ashworth has more than been making up for it these past 12 months, after Newcastle United paid big money to Brighton to cut short a ridiculously lengthy spell of ‘gardening leave’ before he could take up his new challenge.

That challenge including helping to oversee literally hundreds of new Newcastle United employees, as the club becomes a proper Premier League size outfit, rather than the skeleton crew that Mike Ashley insisted NUFC was restricted to.

Training Ground Guru site – 27 July 2023:

‘Michael Emmerson has been promoted to Head of Data and Insights at Newcastle United and will now set about building a “world-leading department.”

The 32-year-old joined the Magpies in August 2022 as a First Team Performance Analyst, having previously worked for Chelsea for almost nine years.

The Head of Data and Insights role was advertised on TGG earlier this year. The ad stated that the successful candidate would be, “committed to build a world-leading data and insight department, made up of Data Scientists, Data Analysts and Data Engineers, to support the club in using data to underpin decision making and drive value in the transfer market.

“Working closely with our Sporting Director you will develop, implement and maintain data and insight strategies and understand and interpret football data to drive key decisions whilst collaborating effectively with a broader multi-disciplinary team.”

Newcastle are currently advertising for a Football Performance Data Scientist who will report into Emmerson.

BACKGROUND

Michael Emmerson initially aspired to become a professional footballer and was a trainee with York City. However, the striker did not make a senior appearance for the Minstermen and turned his attention to becoming an analyst.

An internship with Chelsea led to a full-time job with them in December 2013, as Lead Under-18s Performance Analyst and Loan Player Analyst. After that he became their U23s Lead Analyst and then Head of Academy Performance Analysis in the summer of 2018.

We have previously written about the fusion of analysis and coaching in the modern game and Emmerson holds the UEFA B Licence, as well as having worked as a Development Centre Coach for Chelsea. In 2019, he also gained an MRes (Master of Research) in the Principle of Data Science from Loughborough University.

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has previously spoken of his desire to promote from within and develop young talent, whether that’s players or staff.

Speaking on the TGG Podcast in December 2020, Ashworth said: “Of all the things I’ve learnt in the 13 years I’ve been a Technical Director, the big one is that it’s about giving young people a chance.

“That might be a young coach, a young player, a young physio – you don’t know quite what they can do until you give them an opportunity.”

