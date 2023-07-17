Opinion

Newcastle United a flash in the pan? This suggests something very different

I have increasingly seen comments suggesting that Newcastle United are set for a fall.

The reasoning is that the NUFC team / squad have been playing above themselves and will now drop to a more fitting level.

With at the same time some of the usual Premier League suspects showing their class / pedigree etc etc.

I have looked at Newcastle United and the other clubs that are being talked about as potential / likely top four, top six, top eight contenders for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

I have looked at the last 18 months of Newcastle United results, which covers 56 Premier League games (this has allowed Eddie Howe to have nine PL matches to bed in, before we judge him and his NUFC team from mid-January 2022 onwards).

So here we have the total number of points, wins, draws and losses, each of these nine Premier League teams have experienced in their last 56 PL matches:

129 points Manchester City (Won 41, Drawn 9 Lost 6)

118 points Arsenal (Won 37, Drawn 7, Lost 12)

117 points Liverpool (Won 35, Drawn 12, Lost 9)

108 points Newcastle United (Won 31, Drawn 15, Lost 10)

101 points Manchester United (Won 30, Drawn 11 Lost 15)

95 points Tottenham (Won 29, Drawn 8, Lost 19)

85 points Brighton (Won 24, Drawn 13, Lost 19)

83 points Aston Villa (Won 24, Drawn 11, Lost 21)

76 points Chelsea (Won 20, Drawn 16, Lost 20)

As you can see, only three Premier League clubs have accumulated more points than Newcastle United these past 18 months.

This doesn’t of course guarantee anything BUT it is a seriously big formline to make assumptions from.

Only Man City and Liverpool have lost less games than NUFC.

Only three PL clubs have won more games than Eddie Howe’s side.

For those who believe that Chelsea will automatically bounce back to the very top few places just because of the money they have spent and getting a new manager. Maybe it will happen BUT the facts of these last 18 months don’t suggest that.

I certainly believe that 18 months and 56 PL games worth of form and what we have seen with our own eyes, tells us that Newcastle United have got some very good players and an excellent manager, so no reason why there should be any automatic fall-off in form this coming season.

