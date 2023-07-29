Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Watch official match highlights and goals as United produce brilliant fightback
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)
Venue – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Watch the Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 match highlights below.
Newcastle United with their fifth pre-season friendly.
The third in America following the 3-3 draw against Villa and 1-1 with Chelsea.
Eddie Howe naming a completely different eleven players to those that started against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
These official Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 match highlights telling the story of the game.
Always love a happy ending!
A lot of positives for Eddie Howe as he heads back to Tyneside.
Goals:
Newcastle: Anderson 86, 90+2
Brighton: Welbeck 49
Newcastle team v Brighton:
Pope, Ashby (L.Miley 59), Lascelles (Savage 79), Dummett (A.Murphy), Targett, Bruno, Anderson, Ritchie (Turner-Cooke 79), J.Murphy, Barnes (J.Miley 90), Wilson (Parkinson 75)
Unused sub:
Dubravka
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
