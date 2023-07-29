Newsletter

Videos

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Watch official match highlights and goals as United produce brilliant fightback

3 hours ago
No comments
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 –  Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)

Venue – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Watch the Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 match highlights below.

Newcastle United with their fifth pre-season friendly.

The third in America following the 3-3 draw against Villa and 1-1 with Chelsea.

Eddie Howe naming a completely different eleven players to those that started against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

These official Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Always love a happy ending!

A lot of positives for Eddie Howe as he heads back to Tyneside.

(Match Report: Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Stunning United fightback leaves Seagulls in shock – Read it HERE)

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 –  Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 86, 90+2

Brighton: Welbeck 49

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Ashby (L.Miley 59), Lascelles (Savage 79), Dummett (A.Murphy), Targett, Bruno, Anderson, Ritchie (Turner-Cooke 79), J.Murphy, Barnes (J.Miley 90), Wilson (Parkinson 75)

Unused sub:

Dubravka

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3  – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Have your say

