Match Reports

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Stunning United fightback leaves Seagulls in shock

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)

Venue – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

United saving the best until last, quite literally!

After two satisfying draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea, with very decent performances needing fightbacks from 0-2, 2-3 and 0-1, this time it was more of the same BUT with a win at the end of it.

The first half we saw a very predictable 45 minutes played out.

The hot humid conditions undoubtedly suiting a Brighton side typically knocking the ball about but not doing an awful lot with their possession in terms of goal threat. Newcastle’s usual high pressing style very difficult (impossible?) to implement successfully in these conditions, especially at this stage of pre-season.

However, Eddie Howe always looking at the bigger picture of the proper stuff, getting his players ready for 12 August is the ONLY thing that matters. So he has them doing the hard yards trying to press in these hot humid conditions, knowing it will be far easier for the opposition to play against out here, BUT knowing the NUFC players will feel the benefit when kicking off in more usual conditions back in England next month.

Fair to say as well that Brighton fielded a far more recognisable side in terms of closer to their first eleven than Newcastle did. Whilst Chelsea had been given eight days between their first and third games on this USA trip and the other four teams seven and six days, Eddie Howe and his players having this third game only five days after playing Villa in their first and kicking off only 45 hours or so after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea ended.

So as Eddie Howe had promised, a whole different eleven to Wednesday, great to see Nick Pope with his first start of pre-season, whilst a lot appearing to rest on Bruno, Barnes and Wilson if Newcastle were to get any joy tonight.

Having played last season’s first choice back four against Chelsea, fair to say I think that there were worries for most Newcastle fans with this defence up against what looked a pretty good Brighton attacking line-up. Especially with Lascelles and Dummett in the middle, having to deal with a very mobile opposition.

As I said earlier, Brighton the better team and dominating much of the play in the first half, but lacking serious threat. They pressed well and no surprise they got some joy on that front as United struggled to play it out much of the time. One of those high presses saw Brighton win possession and when the ball was fed to Lallana 15 yards out he put it a couple of yards wide of the post. He should have done better but the recovering defenders were converging on him.

Nick Pope not really with a save to make before the break and as for Newcastle’s attacking threat, that was almost entirely due to Harvey Barnes in the first 45.

Four or five occasions, getting the ball wide on the left, great to see the pace and directness as most times Barnes came inside and zeroed in on goal, running at pace and causing Brighton plenty problems. A number of occasions it was cynical fouls that stopped him but a couple of times he was able to continue his runs into the box but luck was with Brighton as the ball fell kindly and dangerous situations didn’t convert into goals.

All level at the break but the worry was that whilst Newcastle United hadn’t had any / many real danger moments at the back, they were struggling to get forward themselves and retain possession, apart from Harvey Barnes and at times Callum Wilson holding the ball up well, so if Brighton could find a goal, maybe difficult to see NUFC coming back from that.

Four minutes after half-time Brighton had their goal.

Ashby had done really well against the dangerous Mitoma, matching him for pace and strength in the first half. However, for the first time in the game, the dangerous winger got a yard past the Newcastle right-back and his low cross saw Paul Dummett totally horrendously miskick(***) the ball in front of goal leaving Welback with a tap in..

However… replays showed that Nick Pope made a really good attempt at stopping the low stop BUT(***) it was his fingertips that got the slightest of touches to divert the ball past Dummett’s attempted clearance. Just on e of those things where neither keeper nor defender were to blame, though Ashby having to hold his hands up for letting Mitoma get the cross in initially.

A Ritchie right wing corner was then cleared and a rapid break saw Mitoma carry the ball 60 yards or so leaving Newcastle two v three at the back, the ball worked to Buonanotte on the edge of the box but his low shot destined for Pope’s bottom left corner, brilliantly saved by the NUFC keeper.

Having failed to double their lead, the game then amazingly (predictably?) then became increasingly Newcastle’s, with United the dominant force. We have seen this so many times with Brighton, they can dominate for so long, against pretty much any team, with their brave passing style. However, if the opposition are resilient and stick at it AND have players who can hurt them, then so often they can come unstuck, even when playing well for so long.

Good combination work between Ritchie and Murphy on the right saw the latter then running at the Brighton defence, Wilson pointed where he wanted it and the pass was perfectly timed, no offside but from a little wide of goal, Wilson sending the ball over the bar with a powerful shot.

As Newcastle increased in the ascendancy and Brighton the ones starting to feel the pressure, Anderson wasted a great chance to equalise. The high press at last paying dividends and it was brilliant work by Anderson himself as he ‘sacked’ (a bit of USA sports coming in there…) the quarterback, sorry…. centre-back, right on the edge of the box. Wilson played the ball back into Anderson’s path and unmarked from 15 yards it should have been 1-1, only for the Geordie youngster to give the keeper the chance to make an excellent save.

Newcastle were right back on it though.

Sub Parkinson came close with an effort and then the moment came. Murphy had been totally anonymous in the first half but had really came into it, showing remarkable persistence / stamina, with 86 minutes on the clock his persistence saw eventually a low cross from the right. Anderson had no right to get it but what determination as he slid in and took advantage of hesitation from two defenders leaving the cross for each other, the 20 year old then bouncing back to his feet and lashing home a very deserved equaliser. Both for himself and the team.

A brilliant turn /spin in midfield then from Lewis Miley, striding forward he laid the ball across to Murphy, his chipped cross perfect for youngster Ben Parkinson but with his header flashing over the bar from a great position six yards out.

Oh well, a third draw not a bad result.

What’s this though, a couple of minutes into added time, Jacob Murphy deep in the kind of right-back position. He then unleashes a low 50-60 yard Fabian Schar special, sending Elliot Anderson racing one on one through the middle. The Toon youngster shows great strength to ease the defender away to the right as they run towards the box, which then allows Anderson the time and space to then be able to hold off the Brighton player and coolly slot a brilliant left foot winner past the keeper.

What a turn around!

I was so pleased for all the players involved, both the more ‘experienced’ players such as Lascelles, Dummett and Wilson who had battled away in the difficult first hour or so, right through to the United youth who populated the side that ended this game.

A special mention for Nick Pope, he was excellent again, just like against Chelsea, both sweeping behind his defence and commanding his box, not to mention making saves.

They left it late but a very satisfying and deserved win for Newcastle United in their final game of this mini trip. Eddie Howe doing the best for the long-term AND getting some very good performances and results from his players against higher level opposition than is the norm in pre-season. Especially when you play other Premier League sides who are never not going to take it seriously.

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Friday 28 July 2023 7.30pm (UK time 12.30am Saturday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 86, 90+2

Brighton: Welbeck 49

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Ashby (L.Miley 59), Lascelles (Savage 79), Dummett (A.Murphy), Targett, Bruno, Anderson, Ritchie (Turner-Cooke 79), J.Murphy, Barnes (J.Miley 90), Wilson (Parkinson 75)

Unused sub:

Dubravka

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

