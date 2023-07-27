Videos

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Watch official match highlights here with Miggy dream return and superb Pope

Watch the Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 match highlights below.

Newcastle United with their fourth pre-season friendly.

The second in America following the 3-3 draw against Villa, with Brighton to come on Friday.

With that (Brighton on Friday) in mind, Eddie Howe naming a strong starting eleven and only a youthful bench, clearly intending to give roughly half of his core first team options most of the 90 minutes in one of the two games coming so close together.

A sell out 71,000 crowd welcomed Miguel Almiron back home to Atlanta and they weren’t to be disappointed.

Miggy crowned man of the match, ‘slightly’ predictably, but along with him, the likes of Gordon and Isak looking good.

Teenagers Alex Murphy and Lewis Miley can also be well satisfied with their contributions.

Nick Pope arguably topping those though with some exceptional second half saves.

These official Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 match highlights telling the story of the game.

The reaction of the crowd when Miggy scores!!!

A lot of positives for Eddie Howe heading into the third and final match of this USA trip against Brighton on Friday.

(Match Report: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Miguel Almiron living the dream but big injury scare for Newcastle United – Read it HERE)

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Wednesday 26 July 2023 8.15pm (UK time 1.15am Thursday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 45+4

Chelsea: Jackson 12

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka (Pope 46), Trippier (Ashby 85), Schar (A.Murphy 34), Botman, Burn, Joelinton (Turner-Cooke 85), Tonali, L.Miley, Almiron (Parkinson 78), Gordon, Isak

Subs:

Gillespie, Savage, J.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

