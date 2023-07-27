Opinion

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players from Atlanta

We asked Jane Clark to give us her match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1.

A very competitive game where Newcastle United and Chelsea produced a high quality encounter for this stage of pre-season.

Positives at both ends of the pitch for Eddie Howe as his NUFC players played out the fourth friendly of seven, ahead of teh big kick-off which is now only 16 days away against Villa at St James’ Park.

MATCH RATINGS:

Martin Dubravka – 6

Arguably had no chance with the goal as Jackson slipped the ball low past him, though in these kind of situations I can’t help but think… would Pope have saved that? Other than that Dubravka did ok and played a lot better than against Villa I thought, when he should have definitely prevented one of the three goals, maybe two of them.

Kieran Trippier – 6

The England defender putting in a decent shift and given a good pre-season challenge by Mudryk. Ended up a pretty even contest which is credit to Trippier against the £88m Chelsea man.

Fabian Schar – 6

Good on the ball and not really troubled defensively in his half hour or so on the pitch. Everything crossed that his hamstring issue is just a scare and not serious, as Eddie Howe relayed after the match.

Sven Botman – 6

The ball played behind Botman for the Jackson goal and he was never going to catch him. However, the main blame for the goal was in front of the defence where the Chelsea player had far too much time and space to play the killer ball. Our Dutch defender did ok when playing on the right side as Burn moved inside after the Schar injury, however, obviously we ideally need him on his favoured left side.

Dan Burn – 6

Another who did pretty well at the back. Just that early goal conceded as Burn did ok at left-back and then in the middle.

Sandro Tonali – 6.5

Is getting there step by step, going to be a massive asset this coming season I feel. Got better and better as the game went on, a real athlete.

Lewis Miley – 8.5

Is he really only 17??? Plus, he only turned 17 two months ago…

Excellent performance and just looks so comfortable, you can understand totally why Eddie Howe is fast tracking the teenager and his minutes in pre-season are surely going to be then followed by decent numbers once the season starts.

Exciting!

Joelinton – 7

A delayed start to pre-season and playing catch up.

Didn’t kick quite as many opposition players as was the case against Villa.

No problems with his fitness and stamina and now just needs to get back into the top match focus that we saw last season.

Miguel Almiron – 8

So pleased for him that he made this dream return to Atlanta. Man of the match and scored another superb goal, now looking potentially capable of repeating the regular goals of last season.

The reaction of the locals was wonderful.

Alexander Isak – 7

Looking sharp in pre-season and another who improved as the game went on.

Some very good moments and the highlight was when turning Reece James inside out and setting up Miley who should have done better when unmarked on the edge of the box.

Anthony Gordon – 8.5

Looks like yet another superb Eddie Howe signing. Really feeling the benefit of having six months already as a Newcastle player AND his England adventures this summer. Set up Almiron’s goal with a great run.

Set to prove a lot of people wrong.

SUBS

Nick Pope – 9

Not just Newcastle’s best goalkeeper by a country mile, also one of the very best in the Premier League and indeed the world. Some superb saves ensured the draw, the pick of them the very final one, when Chilwell couldn’t believe Pope turned aside his left foot effort that looked destined to be the winner in the top corner.

Alex Murphy – 7

Burn moving inside after Schar forced off early, the just turned 19 year old defender slotting in on the left and did really well against a very good opposition.

Jay Turner-Cooke N/A

Not on long enough to judge

Harrison Ashby N/A

Not on long enough to judge

Ben Parkinson N/A

Not on long enough to judge

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Wednesday 26 July 2023 8.15pm (UK time 1.15am Thursday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 45+4

Chelsea: Jackson 12

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka (Pope 46), Trippier (Ashby 85), Schar (A.Murphy 34), Botman, Burn, Joelinton (Turner-Cooke 85), Tonali, L.Miley, Almiron (Parkinson 78), Gordon, Isak

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Savage, J.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

