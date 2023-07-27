Opinion

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – A realistic commentary

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Wednesday 26 July 2023 8.15pm (UK time 1.15am Thursday)

I watched the game last night and saw a very decent performance from the lads, against the expensively assembled media darlings Chelsea.

I enjoyed what I saw but I couldn’t stand what I heard from the disgustingly biased commentary.

I think it was our mate Andy Hinchcliffe. His voice sounded familiar, as was his taking every opportunity to run our club and players down while promoting Chelsea whose players apparently “will get a lot better this season.” How? Will they?

For those that didn’t see the game, Newcastle dominated the first half but went behind to a decent passing move that exposed our lack of pace at centre-half.

We deservedly equalised just before half-time when the best player on the pitch, Anthony Gordon, played in Miggy for his trademark left foot finish. There was nothing much else in the first half apart from a point blank save by their keeper from impressive sub Alex Murphy.

The second half didn’t produce any more goals but just spells of possession for both teams.

Eddie left his players on until after 75 minutes, his idea was to give the players a run out. Chelsea made five or six subs but Hinchcliffe declares their manager will be the happier of the two. Wtf! Why?

Our players got minutes in their legs and looked a decent side. The game wasn’t a classic but I saw enough to know Chelsea won’t be able to match us once it’s for real.

A couple of things missed by the commentary cretins were the excellent footwork by Pope – much improved. Gordon was excellent and better on the wing that up front on his own. Miley had a very good game and didn’t look out of place. Toon Ali looks very assured on the ball but isn’t a holding midfielder at the moment as I think as he lacks strength.

BDB struggled at left back until Fabian Schar went off and he moved into the middle to be replaced by the excellent Alex Murphy. This lad looks a very good player.

Isak looked class too when he got the ball. His turn of pace was excellent. Lots to be happy about unless you have an anti Newcastle agenda.

So I went to bed quite happy, having seen the lads play a decent game despite having to listen to Hinchcliffe, or whoever it was.

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 45+4

Chelsea: Jackson 12

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka (Pope 46), Trippier (Ashby 85), Schar (A.Murphy 34), Botman, Burn, Joelinton (Turner-Cooke 85), Tonali, L.Miley, Almiron (Parkinson 78), Gordon, Isak

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Savage, J.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

