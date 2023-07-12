Transfer Market

New Harvey Barnes talks bring Newcastle United to brink of reaching agreement – The Times

Some very encouraging news on the Harvey Barnes front for Newcastle United fans.

The Times report that fresh talks have taken place these ‘past 24 hours’ between Leicester City and Newcastle United and their information is that the two clubs are now set to reach an agreement this week, with these new talks having brought the transfer a ‘significant step closer’ to a conclusion.

Harvey Barnes has been linked for some time with a move to Newcastle United and recent days have seen him increasingly reported as Eddie Howe’s other big summer transfer target after landing Sandro Tonali.

The player himself has been widely reported as being keen on a Newcastle move and the big hold up has been trying to reach agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs.

Newcastle United hoping to get Harvey Barnes for around £25m-£30m, whilst Leicester clinging on to hopes of £40m-£50m.

The Times say that their information is that a fee of around £35m is set to be agreed this week, with future potential add-ons that could give Leicester more cash if the move proves a success.

Whilst the early days of the transfer window give clubs time to wait and see what develops rather than rushing into a final bid / decision… it is now getting to the sharp end and the two clubs need to get things moving now on the Harvey Barnes deal.

Newcastle United have friendlies at Gateshead on Saturday and Rangers on Tuesday but they will definitely want, if at all possible, Harvey Barnes on the plane to the United States in a week’s time, to give new signings such as Tonali and hopefully Barnes, the perfect chance to integrate with the squad. United have three friendlies against Premier League opposition on their USA trip and when they return, there will be no more than two weeks remaining until the Premier League kicks off against Aston Villa on Saturday 12 August, plus just those two friendlies left to go at St James’ Park on Saturday 5 August / Sunday 6 August.

As for Leicester, Harvey Barnes is their last remaining major saleable asset who needs to be sold, after the departure of James Maddison.

This further major financial injection is needed following relegation, to help dramatically reshape their squad for a promotion challenge, with The Times saying that Leicester are now ‘eager’ for a quick Harvey Barnes sale, with the second tier season now just over three weeks away from kicking off.

Leicester straight away lost seven first team players, including Tielemans, who were out of contract at the end of June 2023 after relegation, then of course James Maddison heading to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m.

The summer of rebuilding under new manager Enzo Maresca has seen just Conor Coady and Harry Winks arrive so far. The Harvey Barnes funds will allow that promotion rebuild to accelerate.

Despite the relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists. Quite astonishing that Barnes has only had 14 minutes in an England shirt and that was way back in October 2020.