New 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit – Release date made public

The new Newcastle United third kit is set to go on sale.

This summer we have already seen the new black and white home kit launched, as well the green away one.

Now it is going to be the turn of the 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit.

The club at 11am on Thursday morning releasing this via the official Newcastle United twitter account…

The new Newcastle United third kit appears to be going to be launched on Friday morning (21 July 2023).

With presumably the new kit going on sale at the same time, both at the club’s / Castore’s physical club shop at St James’ Park and online.

No surprise to see the Newcastle United third kit is blue.

Invariably, either the NUFC away or third kit is some shade of blue.

The new 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit ideally timed for the start of the school holidays, as kids in the north east finish their school year this week.

