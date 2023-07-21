News

New 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit launched – Official club announcement

The new 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit has been revealed.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday morning bringing fans the news just over three weeks ahead of the next Premier League season kicking off.

The new 2023/24 Newcastle United third kit on sale as from now, both in the shop at St James’ Park and available online.

2023/24 Newcastle United third kit official announcement – 21 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United and Castore have unveiled the club’s brand new third kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The carbon and navy blue shirt features electric yellow trims and will be worn on the road as Eddie Howe’s men compete on all fronts across domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League.

Both adult and junior kits feature front-of-shirt partner, Sela, with noon.com adorning the left sleeve.

Kits retail at £70 for adult replica shirts, and £55 for juniors.

Supporters can purchase the third kit in-store and online now at shop.nufc.co.uk.’